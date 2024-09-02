I've covered every iPhone launch — these are my 5 biggest questions about the iPhone 16

We've got a date for the iPhone 16 launch, and thanks to the tireless efforts of the Apple rumor industrial complex, we have a pretty good idea about to expect from Apple's new phones. But that doesn't mean there's no mystery heading into the Apple fall product event a little more than a week from now on September 9.

Yes, we're pretty sure that four iPhones are coming — a standard model and a larger iPhone 16 Plus to go with a pair of iPhone 16 Pro models. And it's a safe bet that those Pro models will see the more impressive additions, from larger screens to a more powerful ultrawide camera to an upgraded telephoto lens for the smaller iPhone 16 Pro. Rumored details about iPhone 16 batteries, colors and anything else you care to name are widely available.

Still, there are some missing pieces to the iPhone 16 puzzle that may not get filled until the precise moment Tim Cook appears on stage at the September 9 "Glowtime" event. Here's what will have me on the edge of my seat as I wait for Apple to fill in the blanks about the latest iPhones.

How bright will the iPhone 16 displays be?

(Image credit: Future)

If you've been following smartphone launches for the past year or so, you know that device makers are engaged in a game of one-upsmanship when it comes to display brightness. Each major flagship release seems to bring brighter and brighter panels, as phone makers try to back up the claim that they've got the handset with the best peak brightness.

And that's good news for consumers. The brighter a screen can get, the easier it is to see, especially when you're outdoors and the sun is beating down on your smartphone display. A high peak brightness saves you from having to cup your hand around your phone just to be able to decipher an email or text.

Samsung and OnePlus boosted the brightness on their phones earlier this year, but the current crown goes to the Pixel 9 Pro XL, at least based on our testing. Google's premium flagship hit a peak of 2,469 nits on our light meter before settling into a 1,922. That's a far cry from the 3,000-nit listing Google gives, but it's the brightest reading we've ever gotten from a smartphone.

Will Apple challenge that? Certainly, the iPhone 15 displays were very bright when we tested them a year ago, but other phone makers have raised the bar since then. A report from this summer claimed that Samsung would supply Apple with brighter panels capable of boosting brightness by 20% over the previous generation. However, this same rumor indicated that only the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max were going to get the improved screens.

Naturally, I'll be interested to see if that report pans out, and whether Apple limits its display improvements to just the Pro models.

How will the Capture button work?

(Image credit: Weibo)

After adding an Action button to last year's iPhone 15 Pro models, Apple has been tipped to keep adding buttons. This time, it's a Capture button, and it's supposedly coming to every iPhone 16 model — not just the Pro versions. (The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are supposed to add Action buttons of their own, so clearly Apple is getting some sort of bulk discount from the button store.)

For a rumor that's particularly well-sourced — everyone seems to agree that the Capture button is a done deal — we don't have much idea of what this button is actually going to be able to do. Naturally, you'll use it to quickly launch the Camera app, saving you from having to press the lock screen control. But the question is whether the button will do more than just awaken the camera and snap pictures.

For example, there's been some speculation that the Capture button will be able to detect different levels of pressure, so that you could theoretically use the button to adjust the zoom or even focus the camera. There's also the possibility of the button being able to register swipe gestures.

So I'm hoping that when the Capture button is introduced at Apple's iPhone event, we're treated to a demo showing exactly what it can do. I'm also interested in hearing about how Apple's going to safeguard against accidental presses so that I don't wind up with a lot of shots of the inside of my pocket every time I reach for my iPhone 16 and press the Capture button by mistake.

Are there Apple Intelligence specific to the iPhone 16 models?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It seems odd to be talking about new additions to Apple Intelligence when Apple is still in the process of rolling out the initial features of its AI-powered tools across iPhones, iPads and Macs. To even try out the first Apple Intelligence features on the iPhone, you'd have to have either an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max and install the iOS 18.1 developer beta. And the fact that Apple includes Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.1 and not iOS 18 suggests very strong that those features won't be officially launching until well after iOS 18's release this month.

Nevertheless, Apple executives have said they see Apple Intelligence as a big driver for upgrades. "With Apple Intelligence, we are very excited about the level of value that we’re going to provide to users, and we believe that that presents another reason for a compelling upgrade," Cook told Wall Street analysts back in August.

Now that probably refers to the Apple Intelligence already detailed at WWDC 2024 — the writing tools, image-editing and generation features and revamped Siri. But Apple could also make a splash by detailing new capabilities specifically designed to take advantage of the A18 chips and additional RAM expected to power some or all of the iPhone 16 models. I'll certainly be watching to see if Apple has more to say on this topic.

What iPhone 15 models will Apple keep around?

(Image credit: Future)

An iPhone launch isn't just about new hardware — we also find out which current models are discontinued and which ones remain in the lineup at a reduced cost. That's of particular interest to bargain hunters who may not be swayed by the new iPhone features but see nothing wrong with picking up an older model at a $100 discount.

Normally, this is a straightforward process, with Apple keeping the standard iPhone and ditching the Pro models. But since the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are the only current iPhones capable of supporting Apple Intelligence, there may be some extra incentive to keeping one or both phones around — particularly if the price of the iPhone 16 Pro ticks upward. Speaking of which...

Is Apple going to raise iPhone prices?

We haven't heard much about Apple's iPhone 16 pricing plans, save for a lone rumor claiming that the iPhone 16 Pro might tack on an extra $100 to its predecessor's price, bringing the cost to $1,099. I've written before how that move would be ill-advised, as there's something about four-figure price tags that puts some people off from upgrading to a new model.

What I'm hoping to see is Apple do something a major phone maker hasn't done in a good long while — hold the line on pricing. With Samsung, OnePlus and Google raising prices on at least one of their new flagship models this year, Apple could stand out from the crowd just by not doing a thing. Of all the questions I have heading into the September 9 event, this is the answer I want to hear the most.