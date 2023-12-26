Get a new iPhone this holiday? Here are the top iPhone cases we recommend for each model

If your holidays ended with you in possession of one of the best iPhones, you should feel pretty pleased right now. No matter what model you received, you've got one of the best phones available. But you should also know that if your iPhone arrived without a case, you've still got some work ahead of you.

That's because an iPhone case helps keep your handset looking as good as the day you got it. Yes, Apple's made great strides in recent years improving the durability of its phones, with scratch-resistant screens and devices that can withstand a deeper dunk in water than most handsets. But a case completes the package by reducing the chance of scuffs and scratches after those inevitable drops.

Put it another way, Apple's iPhones have the kind of hardware that holds up over time, and you can expect at least five years of software support. If you plan on holding on to that new iPhone for that time, getting a good case can make sure your iPhone looks as well it performs.

We have extensive guides to the best iPhone cases for all of the different models elsewhere at Tom's Guide if you want to thoroughly research your case purchase. But if you're crunched for time — and who isn't during the holidays? — we thought we'd highlight our top case picks for each of the current models in Apple's iPhone lineup. And if any of the designs below strike your fancy even though you've got a different model, don't despair — case makers have a tendency to reuse successful designs, so there's a good chance that any of these options are also available for an iPhone your size.

Best iPhone 15 Pro Max case: Clickr G-Form Force

(Image credit: Clickr)

The Clckr G-Form Force tops our list of the best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases thanks to its 16-foot drop protection and integrated support for MagSafe accessories. But there's more than just function to this bumper-style case — you also get a stylish-looking web design on the back that helps your iPhone 15 Pro Max stand out. And the G-Form Force is made entirely out of recycled plastic, so you can feel good about your impact on the planet.

At $59, the Clckr G-Form Force isn't the most affordable iPhone 15 Pro Max case out there, but at least Clckr addressed one of our only criticisms of the accessory. Color options skew toward black (there are some with different colored accents), but there's now a carbon green option if you prefer a little color in your life.

Best alternative: AmazingThing Titan Pro Magnetic Case

Best iPhone 15 Pro case: Moft Case, Stand & Wallet Snap Set Movas

(Image credit: Moft)

Moft's Movas case for the iPhone 15 Pro is a complete set of iPhone-friendly accessories. In addition to one of the best iPhone 15 Pro cases that comes in your choice of a variety of colors, you also get a wallet attachment that can hold two cards and some cash. When you want to prop up the iPhone 15, the wallet add-on doubles as a stand.

Available in vegan leather, you can mix and match the colors of the case and the phone stand, letting you personalize the look fo this $79 iPhone 15 Pro case.

Best alternative: Urban Armor Gear Monarch Pro case

Best iPhone 15 case: Spigen Ultra Hybrid

(Image credit: Spigen)

A common complaint with cases is they cover up the look of the iPhone, but that's not a problem with the Spigen Ultra Hybrid, our pick for the best iPhone 15 case. The case adds very little depth to your iPhone 15 while still providing protection through its use of polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane. Best of all, because the case itself is clear — only the frames offer a splash of color — your view of the iPhone isn't obscured at all.

A top iPhone case doesn't always come cheap, but at $35, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid has an attractive price that matches its sleek good looks.

Best alternative: Vena vCommute Wallet Case

Best iPhone 15 Plus case: Otterbox Defender Series XT

(Image credit: Otterbox)

We like cases that balance functionality and fashion, and that fits the Otterbox Defender Series XT to a T. Our pick for the best iPhone 15 Plus case survived five times as many drops as required by the military standard, and its built-in magnets make it easy to attach MagSafe accessories like chargers.

Head to Otterbox's website, and you'll find a wide variety of colors and patterns for your iPhone 15 Plus case, from basic black to a clear version that highlights where to attach your MagSafe accessories. We're particularly partial to the Seeing Spots design which sprinkles brown dots across the backside of your iPhone 15 Plus.

Best alternative: Burga iPhone 15 Plus case

Best iPhone 14 case: Smartish Gripzilla

(Image credit: Smartish)

Even older phones deserve protection, and we like the approach that the Smartish Gripzilla takes for the best iPhone 14 case. Grippy sides help you hold on to your phone, and even if it does slip from your fingers, Smartish has drop-tested its case with 50 drops from 6 feet to ensure that the Gripzilla can absorb shocks.

Whether it's common colors like black and gray or more outlandish designs — Tropical Shirt looks like it should be worn by Magnum PI, not an iPhone 14 — there's a Gripzilla look to fit your style. And all this protection can be yours for less than $30.

Best alternative: Spigen Liquid Air

Best iPhone 14 Plus case: Mous Limitless 5.0

(Image credit: Mous)

The Mous Limitless 5.0 sets atop the best iPhone 14 Plus case rankings for its choice of materials. You can get a case that features a wide array of options from leather to aramid fiber to bamboo or walnut paneling. But as eye-catching as those materials are, Mous hasn't forgotten about protection, with a shock-absorbing design that keeps your iPhone 14 Plus safe from harm.

Best alternative: Caseology Parallax Mag Case

Best iPhone 13 case: Apple iPhone 13 case with MagSafe

(Image credit: Apple)

For the oldest phone in Apple's current lineup, go straight to the source if you want the best iPhone 13 case. Apple's iPhone 13 case with MagSafe will fit your iPhone 13 perfectly, and it even includes MagSafe compatibility if you have any extra accessories to attach to the back of your phone. This case is also completely clear, exposing your choice of iPhone 13 colors to the world without exposing the phone itself to the elements.

Best alternative: Mujo Leather Wallet case

Best iPhone SE case: Apple iPhone SE Silicone Case

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple keeps things simple with the iPhone SE Silicone Case, the best iPhone SE case that we've found since the budget phone's 2022 release. While the look may be basic, you've got a choice of colors, and the cover slips snuggly over the iPhone SE's buttons.

At less than an ounce, the iPhone SE Silicon Case adds very little weight to your iPhone. And the case won't stand in the way of any wireless charging you lan to do with your phone.

Best alternative: LifeProof Next Screenless Series Case