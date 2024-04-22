iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro dummies leak — and their cases reveal two big changes

'Tis the season for iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro dummy leaks, as we've got another look at the design of this year's upcoming iPhones, and how case makers need to adapt in turn.

An image posted to X by leaker Sonny Dickson appears to show the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max in matching cases. And other than the typical cutout in the cases' body for the cameras, there's another strangely-placed cutout on their right sides.

This is presumably a necessary element for users to access the Capture button, a rumored new feature of all iPhone 16s that's tipped to allow the user to focus and take photos and video without using the on-screen controls in the Camera app. It's also said to be a pressure-sensitive capacitive button, rather than a physical one, and therefore needs physical contract from one of your fingers to work. As such, cases can't cover up these buttons without making them unusable, hence the cutout.

The Capture button is thought to be placed in the same spot as the mmWave 5G antenna on current models. It's possible that this cutout is purely there to enhance connectivity, and the rumors we've heard up to now about the Capture button are incorrect. Plus, as the commenters on Dickson's post point out, there's no flash visible on the iPhone 16, an important element that shows that these cases are likely not final products, even if they are otherwise accurate.

(Image credit: Sonny Dickson / X)

Another noticeable iPhone 16 change is visible from this dummy/case combo: the vertically arranged cameras on the standard iPhone 16. It's assumed this is being done to allow the phone to record spatial video like the Pro models - handy for viewing in an AR/VR headset like the Vision Pro.

Apple's usual September time window for iPhone launches is still a while off, but you can find all the rumors so far in our iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max hubs. And we'll be keeping those updated right up until their assumed announcement this fall.

