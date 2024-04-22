iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro dummies leak — and their cases reveal two big changes

News
By Richard Priday
published

A sign of the new camera design, and how the new Capture button could work

iPhone 16 render front and back
(Image credit: Future)

'Tis the season for iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro dummy leaks, as we've got another look at the design of this year's upcoming iPhones, and how case makers need to adapt in turn.

An image posted to X by leaker Sonny Dickson appears to show the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max in matching cases. And other than the typical cutout in the cases' body for the cameras, there's another strangely-placed cutout on their right sides.

See more

This is presumably a necessary element for users to access the Capture button, a rumored new feature of all iPhone 16s that's tipped to allow the user to focus and take photos and video without using the on-screen controls in the Camera app. It's also said to be a pressure-sensitive capacitive button, rather than a physical one, and therefore needs physical contract from one of your fingers to work. As such, cases can't cover up these buttons without making them unusable, hence the cutout.

Further details

The Capture button is thought to be placed in the same spot as the mmWave 5G antenna on current models. It's possible that this cutout is purely there to enhance connectivity, and the rumors we've heard up to now about the Capture button are incorrect. Plus, as the commenters on Dickson's post point out, there's no flash visible on the iPhone 16, an important element that shows that these cases are likely not final products, even if they are otherwise accurate.

Alleged dummy models of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max, within identical cases

(Image credit: Sonny Dickson / X)

Another noticeable iPhone 16 change is visible from this dummy/case combo: the vertically arranged cameras on the standard iPhone 16. It's assumed this is being done to allow the phone to record spatial video like the Pro models - handy for viewing in an AR/VR headset like the Vision Pro.

Apple's usual September time window for iPhone launches is still a while off, but you can find all the rumors so far in our iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max hubs. And we'll be keeping those updated right up until their assumed announcement this fall.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 288 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB Blue)
Our Review
1
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Blue...
Mint Mobile
View
Apple iPhone 15
Our Review
2
Apple iPhone 15 128BG
Visible
View
Apple iPhone 15
Our Review
3
Apple iPhone 15 128GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB Black)
Our Review
4
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max /...
Amazon
View
Apple iPhone 15
(128GB)
Our Review
5
Apple iPhone 15 128GB Blue
Apple
View
Apple iPhone 15
Our Review
6
Apple iPhone 15 128GB
Verizon Wireless
View
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
(128GB Green)
Our Review
7
Apple iPhone 15 Plus...
Straight Talk
View
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
(Black)
Our Review
8
Total by Verizon - Apple...
Total by Verizon
View
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
(128GB Green)
Our Review
9
Apple iPhone 15 Plus Green...
Mint Mobile
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Our Review
10
Apple iPhone 15 Pro 128GB
Visible
View
Load more deals
Richard Priday
Richard Priday
Assistant Phones Editor

Richard is based in London, covering news, reviews and how-tos for phones, tablets, gaming, and whatever else people need advice on. Following on from his MA in Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield, he's also written for WIRED U.K., The Register and Creative Bloq. When not at work, he's likely thinking about how to brew the perfect cup of specialty coffee.