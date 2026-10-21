iPhone Duo Live Q&A: I spent a week with Apple's foldable and can answer ALL your questions

Apple's first foldable is finally here, and we just published our full iPhone Duo review. I've been living with the Duo for a week, using it as my everyday phone, so I have lots to share in terms of pros and cons. And I'm sure you have lots of questions, too, whether you've pre-ordered one already or you're on the fence about whether this device is worth $2,000. I want to help answer any and all questions you have.

You might be wondering things like:

Is the crease visible, and if so, how much?

How good is the battery life?

What's up with the nano-texture display?

Is it heavy in your hands?

How good are the apps so far?

How does its camera actually handle in real-world scenarios?

With this Live Q&A on Tom's Guide I'm here to answer all of your questions about the iPhone Duo, from the design and durability to the software and multiple usage modes. Hopefully my advice can help you decide for yourself whether to rush out to buy, or hold off. Drop your question in the Live Q&A box below, and I'll give you my honest and informed advice.

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Answering your questions will be me, Mark Spoonauer, Tom's Guide's global editor in chief and Apple expert. I just reviewed the iPhone Duo and have interviewed Apple's CEO John Ternus twice now.

Mark Spoonauer Global Editor-in-Chief Mark Spoonauer has covered technology for over 20 years. He oversees the direction of Tom's Guide and leads the team to bring you our expert buying guides, reviews, news, how-to articles, deals and other coverage. Mark has a passion for covering all things mobile, having reviewed dozens of smartphones and other gadgets. He enjoys testing the top mobile devices and putting them up against each other in our in-depth face-offs.

Why Apple *Really* Waited 10 Years to Make a Foldable Phone | Interview with John Ternus & Joz - YouTube Watch On

How to ask a question

I'll be here today (Oct 21) answering questions live over the next few weeks. A lot of you probably have preorders heading far into November, December and even January, so I can help you decide whether to keep or cancel it.

You can ask anything you want: whether it's actually the best phone for your particular needs, how to get one where you are, what I thought of a specific feature when I reviewed it, or something else. Just type your question in the Live Q&A box above, and look out for my response (you should get an email and a notification on the site to show I've responded).

If you've never commented on Tom's Guide before, then you may need to sign up to ask questions. Signing up is free and will unlock a multitude of Tom's Club member benefits, like rewards and savings, the ability to enter giveaways, participate in popular conversations and all Live Q&As, reveal hints for our quizzes and puzzles and see the results of all polls.

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Speaking of polls, let us know below where you're at with the Duo right now:

Please keep all questions appropriate and on-topic. We want this to be a space where everyone feels safe and respected, regardless of whether you're familiar with foldable phones and tech jargon or just excited for this cool new handset.

I can't wait to hear from you.

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