All four iPhone 16 models just revealed in new leak — meet the new design

New images posted on social media have given us our best look yet at the iPhone 16 series. A recent post on X by Sonny Dixon has revealed four dummy units for each of the next-gen iPhone models, showing the redesigned camera bump and the new Capture button in more detail.

One major change is that the Action button appears to be available on all devices, whereas it is only currently available on the iPhone 15 Pr and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The images also reveal the new Capture button, which is located on the right side of the phone below the power button. This capture button is reported to be a new mechanical key, but will include a capacitive surface that supports gestures for zooming in and out.

The models also give us a better look at the size difference between the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which are slightly larger than the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. There are reports that the iPhone 16 will have a 6.3-inch display and the Pro Max will have a 6.9-inch display. This means the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be noticeably larger than rival devices like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and OnePlus 12.

Arguably the biggest visual change will be the inclusion of the vertical camera bump on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. We have heard a few reports about this before, and it seems like its purpose is to allow the standard iPhone models to record spatial video for the Apple Vision Pro and other VR headsets. While we aren’t sure of the exact specifications of the two cameras, we assume there's a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. There have also been reports that the front-facing camera will remain as a 12MP lens.

So far the iPhone 16 lineup appears to be playing it relatively safe regarding hardware, and the physical differences between these and the iPhone 15 models they will replace are relatively small. However, the big push for Apple’s next device will likely be AI to catch up with Samsung and other Android phone makers. This will probably all be powered by the A18 series of chips, although the leaked A18 Pro benchmarks don't appear that impressive.

We have seen a lot of leaks over the last few months that reveal the next generation of iPhone 16, including renders and even other dummy models. Mostly, they all show the same overall design changes, making this seem like the likely result. However, we still can’t say anything for certain until the official launch. We expect the iPhone 16 series to be released in September 2024 but keep an eye on our iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max hubs for any updates.

