iPhone 16 Pro design could feature a new type of glass in 4 different shades — what we know

More rumors of the available iPhone 16 Pro colors have emerged, courtesy of Weibo leaker Baby Baby Sauce (via ShrimpApplePro on X). But what's new this time is that these options will be available via color-infused matte-textured glass, as seen on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

Color-infused glass applies color all the way through the material, rather than just to the outer face. It also offers alleged durability improvements over typical glass thanks to an ion exchange process, a technique related to the chemical treatment used by Corning for its Gorilla Glass line of materials.

While it's found on the iPhone 15, color-infused glass is not used on the iPhone 15 Pro models. If it does appear on the iPhone 16 Pro, it'll be a rare instance of the Pro models adopting something the base models used first. Normally, with things like the 48MP main camera or Dynamic Island, it's the Pros that get first dibs.

What about the colors themselves?

Baby Baby Sauce repeats the colors that they gave us previous for the iPhone 16 Pro: space black, white, gray and a new pink/bronze "Rose" color. An earlier leak claimed that Desert Yellow and Cement Gray would also be options, although they could also map onto the gray and rose options mentioned by BBS.

We still have no idea what the iPhone 16 itself will be colored. We can assume the cheaper new iPhones will offer simpler, brighter hues than the typically staid-looking Pro models, but other than that, and guessing at common iPhone color options like black, pink and blue, it's unclear.

The iPhone 16 Pro's color selection and rear glass make-up will likely be revealed to the world in September, since that's nearly always been the month Apple announces new iPhones. That's still a while away though, so make sure to read our rumor hub while you count down the days, and also our hubs for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max models too.

