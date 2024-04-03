Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak just revealed 3 big upgrades

Samsung's next high-end foldable could ship with three significant upgrades that should make buying the handset later this year far more appealing.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be both lighter and thinner than last year's Galaxy Z Fold 5, serial leaker Ice Universe is reporting, citing knowledge of Samsung's plans. The device will weigh 239 grams, making it reasonably lighter than the 253-gram Galaxy Z Fold 5. The handset will also trim down a bit, from 13.4mm last year, when the device was folded, to 12.1mm this year, according to the report.

But that's not all Ice Universe had to say. The tipster added that this year's Samsung foldable will come with a 7.6-inch inner display and a 6.3-inch outer display. The inner display will offer a 7:6 aspect ratio, while the outer display will come with a 22:9 aspect ratio, Ice Universe says. It's a notable improvement, considering the Galaxy Z Fold 5's 7.6-inch inner display had a 5:6 aspect ratio, and its outer display was 0.1 inches smaller at 6.2 inches.

Perhaps most importantly, Ice Universe cited sources who said both displays will offer sharper images thanks to improved resolution for both displays. Ice Universe stopped short of saying just how much the Galaxy Z Fold 6's display resolution will improve this year.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 rumors have been flying fast and furious as Samsung gets closer to its eventual announcement. Last month, a report said that Samsung would also add Gorilla Glass Armor protection to the Galaxy Z Fold's display to reduce glare and reflection problems in bright environments. Another report said Samsung would opt for both 12GB and 16GB models, making the Galaxy Z Fold 6 the first Samsung foldable with 16GB of RAM.

But the updates go far beyond that, according to rumors. Samsung is also reportedly planning a refined look and feel for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, making it look like a more premium offering. It'll also likely get a nice power upgrade, with the company bundling the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in the device. However, there's one place—the cameras—where Samsung isn't expected to make any major changes.

For its part, Samsung hasn't commented on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and hasn't even acknowledged it exists. However, the company is expected to hold its next Unpacked event in July, where it will likely unveil the foldable and provide all the details on what users can expect when it launches.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Until then, don't be surprised if many more Galaxy Z Fold rumors crop up as we await Samsung's flagship foldable.