iPhone 17 just tipped for the one big upgrade we've been waiting for

The iPhone 17 could end up with the one upgrade we’ve been dying for Apple to include for years. According to Chinese leaker Instant Digital, all four iPhone 17 models could come with the same 120Hz ProMotion display as the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max.

If true, this would be the end of the iPhone’s most disappointing spec — the fact that screens have been locked to 60Hz for several years.

A big display upgrade for iPhone 17?

Instant Digital claims that the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air will come with the same Samsung M14 OLED display as the iPhone 16 Pro. That means that both phones should get the new high refresh rate, as well as increased display brightness — two things that non-Pro iPhones have been missing up until now.

Pro-tier iPhones have enjoyed higher refresh rates for many years now, with the LTPO display offering between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on what’s happening on screen. So not only do we get the benefit of the silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, the screen can dynamically change depending on what’s on screen.

The added benefit is that lower refresh rates also require less power, meaning that the device’s battery may last longer. Not to mention the fact the display experience will be significantly improved.

iPhone 17 at 120Hz: Will it actually happen?

Obviously a single rumor doesn’t guarantee that the iPhone 17 will get the 120Hz upgrade — much as we’d like it to be true. Apple has had a long history of keeping the ProMotion display panels as a Pro-tier exclusive. So it would be quite the change to see the high refresh rate hit the non-Pro models.

Then again it’s not the first time we’ve heard this rumor, which suggests Apple may have some kind of iPhone 17 display upgrade planned. Considering it’s reportedly mixing the launch up by releasing the iPhone 17 Air, rather than a big-screen iPhone 17 Plus, it makes sense that 2025 would be the year Apple finally upgrades the non-Pro displays.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We’ll just have to wait and see what Apple has in store for us, but in the meantime be sure to check out our iPhone 17 hub for all the latest news and rumors.