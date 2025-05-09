iOS 18 lets you add Apple Music playlists to your iPhone lock screen — here's how

If you use Apple Music regularly, you probably jump into playlists straight from your Home Screen or the Music app. But with new iOS features rolling out, Apple has added a handy new way to access your favorite playlists even faster — right from the lock screen.

The new Ambient Music control allows Apple Music subscribers to add a shortcut to any playlist in their library. That means whether you want your gym playlist ready to go or something calming for bedtime, you’re always just a tap away.

While Apple provides a few default playlists for non-subscribers, this new feature really shines when you customize it with your own music. The setup is simple and works across recent models, including the best iPhones currently available.

1. Enter Lock Screen editing mode (Image: © Tom's Guide) Unlock your iPhone but don’t swipe up. Instead, long-press anywhere on the lock screen until the customization options appear.

2. Choose a lock screen to customize (Image: © Tom's Guide) Swipe to the lock screen you want to edit and tap Customize. Then select the lock screen thumbnail (on the left side) to edit its controls.

3. Remove an existing control (Image: © Tom's Guide) Tap the minus (-) icon on one of the current lock screen controls to make space for your playlist shortcut.

4. Add the Ambient Music control (Image: © Tom's Guide) Tap the plus (+) icon where the old control was. Scroll (or search) through the list and choose one of the Ambient Music options. Any will work, you’ll customize it next.

5. Set your preferred playlist (Image: © Tom's Guide) Once the control is added, tap it. Next, tap the playlist name and select From Library. Then tap Choose and pick the Apple Music playlist you want from your library.

6. Save your changes (Image: © Tom's Guide) Tap Done to save everything and exit customization mode.

7. Play your playlist from the lock screen (Image: © Tom's Guide) Then simply long-press your new playlist control on the lock screen to instantly start playing. Long-press it again to stop the music.

