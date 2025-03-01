Your iPhone can help you relax with calming background sounds — here's how to turn them on

Your iPhone offers a hidden audio sanctuary in its accessibility settings with Background Sounds — a feature that surrounds you with calming ambient audio whether you're trying to concentrate at work or unwind before sleep.

Playing ambient sounds like rainfall or ocean waves can effectively mask distracting environmental noise, while creating a calming atmosphere for your mind. Recognizing these benefits, Apple has built a selection of these soothing sounds directly into your iPhone, accessible with just a few taps in your Settings.

As you'll discover, these sounds can be enjoyed on their own or layered beneath music, podcasts, or videos. They'll even continue playing when your device is locked. Make sure you've upgraded to OS 18 to access the complete collection. So, let's explore how to use this feature on your iPhone.

How to access iPhone background sounds in the Settings app

1. Go to Accessibility (Image: © Future) Launch the Settings app on your iPhone and select Accessibility from the menu.

2. Select Audio & Visual (Image: © Future) Now, tap Audio & Visual from the Accessibility menu.

3. Tap Background Sounds (Image: © Future) By default, Background Sounds is turned off. Tap Backgrounds Sounds.

4. Turn it on (Image: © Future) Use the toggle to turn on Background Sounds and then select Sound.

5. Choose a sound (Image: © Future) Next, select a sound to play from the list of options. You may have to wait while the sound is being downloaded.

6. Select the options (Image: © Future) Tap Back and then decide how you want the sounds to play. To enjoy Background Sounds when other media is playing, select Use When Media in Playing. To allow sounds to play on the Lock Screen, turn off Stop Sounds When Locked.

How to access background sounds in iOS in the Control Center

1. Access the Control Center (Image: © Future) Swipe down from the top-right corner of your screen to open the Control Center then tap the hearing icon (which looks like an ear).

2. Select Background Sounds (Image: © Future) Choose Background Sounds from the menu.

3. Tap a sound (Image: © Future) Now choose a background sound to play. You can also use the slider to adjust the volume.

And there you go. You now know how to access background sounds on your iPhone.