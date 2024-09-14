How to use your old smartphone as a free security camera

Upgrading to one of the best phones doesn't mean your old device is destined for the spares drawer. Instead of letting it gather dust, why not repurpose it as a makeshift security camera? While there are many things to know when buying a security camera, using your old smartphone can be a cost-effective alternative to purchasing one of the best home security cameras on the market.

This DIY approach might not offer all the bells and whistles of a professional system, but it's a great way to enhance your home security without breaking the bank. With some creativity and the right app, your old smartphone can become a versatile security tool. Whether you're monitoring pets, deliveries, or just adding extra protection, this DIY solution offers flexibility without cost.

All you need is a quick app download, some setup time, and perhaps a dedicated phone mount. In this guide, we'll walk you through the process step by step, showing you how to give your old phone a new purpose in safeguarding your home.

1. Ensure your old phone is secure (Image: © Future) Before using your old phone as a security camera, wipe it of personal data by resetting it and keep its software updated going forward to maintain security.

2. Choose a security camera app (Image: © Future) Download a security camera app on both your old and new phones. There are many apps out there, but for the purpose of this guide I'm using Alfred. It's a popular cross-platform option that offers features like live streaming, motion detection, and cloud storage.

3. Set up the app (Image: © Future) Install the security app on your old smartphone and current phone. To make things easier, you can pair them by scanning a QR code. The devices will be automatically linked.

4. Set Camera and Viewer roles (Image: © Future) Make sure the old device is set to Camera, and your current phone set to Viewer. You can change this by clicking at the top of the screen and choosing from the drop-down menu.

4. Position your new security camera (Image: © Future) Choose a strategic location for your makeshift security camera. Consider entry points, valuable storage areas, or other vulnerable spots in your home. Make sure Activity Detection works properly by placing your phone in the range of 1-2 metres from the object of interest.

5. Adjust the settings (Image: © Future) Fine-tune your security camera settings, such as toggling on motion detection sensitivity and notifications, to best suit your needs.

6. Start monitoring (Image: © Future) If required, you can mount your smartphone using a tripod or car mount to position your old phone. For a wider view, consider adding an inexpensive wide-angle lens. (Amazon, $23). You may also want to consider keeping it plugged in to avoid the eventual dead battery. You can access the live feed from your new phone and start keeping an eye on your space from anywhere. It's important to note that to playback your captures, you'll need to subscribe to premium ($40.00 a year, or $8.00 a month).





7. Enjoy your extra security! (Image: © Future) By following these steps, you can give your old smartphone a new lease on life as a budget-friendly security camera. While it may not match the capabilities of top-tier security systems, it's an excellent way to enhance your home security without additional cost.

For more home security tips, check out our guide on 5 things you didn't know you could do with your home security camera. If you're considering protecting your outdoor space, explore the best outdoor security cameras. And for those interested, check out 3 security cameras that don't require subscriptions.