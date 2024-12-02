Google’s first foldable is at its cheapest price ever! — you can grab the Pixel Fold for $1,199

There's no doubt that foldable phones tend to be pretty pricey, but with the arrival of Cyber Monday, we are seeing a major drop in a lot of some of the best foldable phones.

One surprising price drop is for Google's first foldable device, the Pixel Fold, which has dropped to its lowest price ever. Right now, you can grab the Google Pixel Fold for $1,199 from Amazon, a 35% drop from the normal price of $1799.

This is a lower price than what is currently available from other sites like Best Buy, which is selling the phone for $1349, or $56.25 over 24 months with financing.

Google Google Pixel Fold : was $1,799 now $1.50 at Amazon The Google Pixel Fold takes everything great about the Pixel Range and adds a stylish foldable design. Thanks to the 5.8-inch outer screen, Google turned away from the thinner front display seen on other models. While the phone might not be a powerhouse, everything about it is designed to perfection.

Google really came out of the gate swinging with its first foldable phone. When we reviewed the Google Pixel Fold we claimed that it would put Samsung on notice. The biggest strength is easily the 5.8-inch front display, which is much larger than was seen on other devices at the time. This was fantastic as, with devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the front screen is so narrow it isn't really worth using.

The Pixel Fold also comes with the same Pixel-grade cameras we would expect on any Google device. The device comes with a 48MP main camera, a 10.8MP Ultrawide and a 10.8MP telephoto with 5X optical zoom. While they might not stand up to more current phones, they will easily suit most people's needs.

One of the biggest strengths of the Fold series in general is how Google implemented software into the device. Google has implemented an easy-to-use dock that you can pull up to set apps to split the screen and work side by side. Honestly, it makes multitasking a breeze and is much simpler than Samsung phones. Google also optimized a lot of apps to work on the 7.6-inch screen, including Gmail and TikTok.

When the Pixel Fold was released our biggest complaint was the price, and it did seem excessive at the time. However, this deal has made it much more sensible. If you don't want to spend the money to buy the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but still want a great foldable, you can't do much better.