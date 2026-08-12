5 custom Gemini Gems that I swear save me hours each week

Google Gemini can answer almost any question, but getting a consistently useful response often means typing the same detailed instructions again and again. Gems are designed to solve that problem.

A Gem is a customized version of Gemini built around a particular job. You give it a role and a set of instructions once, then return to it whenever you need the same kind of help. It is essentially a saved super-prompt that behaves like a dedicated AI assistant. It's a lot like a Claude Skill.

Many Gems you'll find on the internet are aimed at SEO article writers and marketers, in other words, fairly niche. But the most useful Gems I've found are those that actually make my work day a bit easier. Here are my favorites that save hours each week.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

1. Brainstormer

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

We have all asked an AI chatbot for ideas and received a list so generic that it somehow leaves us less inspired than when we started.

Google’s premade Brainstormer Gem is meant to be a more focused creative partner. You can use it to generate birthday ideas, names for a project, gift suggestions, weekend plans or potential solutions to a problem.

The trick is to give it constraints. Asking for “birthday party ideas” is likely to produce predictable suggestions. Tell it the child’s age, interests, guest count, budget and whether the party will be indoors or outside, and it has a much better chance of helping.

Try this Gem and save it for later: Help me plan a birthday party for a 10-year-old who loves music, crafts and gymnastics. It will be held at home for eight children, and I want to spend less than $200. Suggest five themes, then compare the cost and preparation required for each one.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Since the Gem retains its broader brainstorming instructions, you can concentrate on describing the problem instead of explaining how you want Gemini to approach it every time.

2. Learning Coach

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

I believe you're never too old to learn. That's why the Learning Coach Gem is one of the strongest examples of why a specialized chatbot can be more useful than an ordinary AI conversation.

Instead of immediately supplying an answer, it is designed to explain a subject step by step and help the user work through it. That makes it useful for learning a new skill, revising for an exam or finally understanding a concept that never quite clicked.

You could ask it to teach you the basics of photography, explain a difficult chapter from a textbook or build a two-week study plan. It can adjust its explanations to your existing knowledge and quiz you as you go.

Try this Gem and save it for later: Teach me the basics of personal finance over seven short lessons. Assume I understand budgeting but know very little about investing. Explain one concept at a time, use everyday examples and give me a three-question quiz after each lesson. Don’t move on until I answer.

AI can still make mistakes, so I would verify important facts and avoid treating it as a replacement for a teacher. Used as a patient practice partner, however, this Gem could be genuinely helpful.

3. Career Guide

(Image credit: Future)

Career advice is one of those tasks that benefits from context. The right next move depends on your experience, current role, goals, available time and tolerance for risk.

The Career Guide Gem is built to turn that information into a more structured plan. It can identify transferable skills, suggest possible career paths, help prepare for an interview or break a large professional goal into manageable steps.

When using this Gem, be sure to be as specific as possible to ensure it surfaces options you may not have considered.

Try this Gem and save it for later: I have eight years of experience in customer service and three years of experience managing a small team. I want to move into a job with more predictable hours and a salary of at least $70,000. Suggest five realistic career paths, explain which of my skills transfer to each and create a six-month plan for the strongest option.

You should not assume that its salary figures or hiring advice are current without checking them. The value is in giving you a starting point and a set of questions to investigate.

4. Writing Editor

(Image credit: Pexels / Eren Li)

Some people use Gemini to write, but using it as an Editor is a total game changer. This gem can save you from repeatedly explaining what you want it to preserve.

You can customize it around your preferred tone, the phrases you tend to overuse and the amount of editing you are comfortable with. That makes it useful for polishing emails, resumes, school assignments, reports or social posts without turning everything into the same overly formal AI voice.

I would instruct it to explain its biggest changes instead of automatically replacing the entire draft. That keeps the writer in control.

Try this Gem and save it for later: Edit my writing for clarity, flow and grammar while keeping my original voice. Avoid corporate language, clichés and unnecessary adjectives. Make the smallest changes needed. First show me the edited version, then briefly explain the three most important changes.

If you regularly write for work, you could upload a style guide or examples of your writing when creating the Gem. Google says custom Gems can use uploaded files as reference material, giving the editor more context about how you want to sound.

5. Storybook

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I like this Gem because it's fun and playful. It can take a simple idea and turn it iSnto an illustrated story based on a chosen theme, age group and art style.

Parents could use it to create a bedtime story starring a child’s favorite toy. Teachers could turn a classroom topic into a short narrative, while adults could use it to make a personalized story as a gift.

Try this Gem and save it for later: Create a funny eight-page bedtime story for a 6-year-old about an orange cat who secretly runs a bakery at night. Keep each page under 50 words, include a gentle lesson about asking for help and use a colorful watercolor illustration style.

As with any AI-generated story, it is worth reading the result before sharing it with a child. The plot can wander, and image generators do not always keep characters perfectly consistent from one page to the next. Even so, it is an easy way to turn a child’s idea into something they can see and read.

How to create your own Gemini Gem

(Image credit: Future)

Custom Gems are available in Gemini at no cost. On the Gemini app, open the sidebar, choose Explore Gems and select New Gem. Give it a name, add the instructions you want it to follow and test it in the preview window before saving it.

Be specific about the Gem’s role, how it should respond and what a good answer looks like. You can include examples or upload reference files when it needs more background.

Gems can now be shared much like files in Google Drive, with controls over who can view or edit them. Be careful when attaching personal or sensitive documents, particularly if you plan to share the Gem with somebody else.

The bottom line

Getting started with these five pre-made Gems might spark some new ideas for Gems you create yourself. Have fun and discover the benefit of instructions that can be reused and saved. Once you give these a try, I think you'll discover that Gemini can feel like a group of assistants rather than just one chatbot.

And, if you have a favorite Gem, let me know in the comments. I'd love to give it a try.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow us on TikTok. Finally, you can visit our dedicated Tom's Guide Savings Squad hub for expert help on getting the best products for less.