Huge Google sale at Amazon — 7 deals I'd buy on Pixel, Nest and more

Right now the excellent Google Pixel 8 Pro is $749 at Amazon ($250 off.) It's one of the best Android phones around due to its strong camera set and powerful photo editing features. It also boasts a bright Super Actua display, fast charging and 6 years of guaranteed security updates.
If you're on a smaller budget, you can grab the Google Pixel 7 for $399 at Amazon. It's since been replaced by the Google Pixel 8, but it's incredible value after this $200 discount.
Google Pixel deals — Best sales now
Google Nest Doorbell (Wired): was $229 now $109 @ Amazon
One of the best video doorbells we’ve tested is currently over 50% off on Amazon. This wired version delivers 24/7 streaming, HDR picture quality and can announce familiar faces arriving at the door. It even recognizes packages, animals, and vehicles.
Pixel Buds Pro: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon
The Pixel Buds Pro come loaded with features, including active noise cancelation and Bluetooth multipoint. In our Pixel Buds Pro review, we praised these earbuds for their full sound and superior noise cancelation. If you have a Pixel phone, these are the earbuds to get as long as they're this deeply discounted.
Google Nest Thermostat (3rd Gen): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
Why heat or cool your home the old fashion way when the Google Nest Thermostat can do it all efficiently? In our Google Nest Thermostat review, we found the third-gen device offered a bigger display and additional features that play well within a smart home ecosystem, hooking up to other Google products or Alexa.
Pixel Watch 2: was $349 now $289 @ Amazon
The Google Pixel Watch 2 features an AMOLED screen, Wear OS by Google and Fitbit fitness tracking. It's also water and scratch-resistant and can track your heart rate, monitor your sleep, and track your heart rhythm with ECG. In our Pixel Watch 2 review, we said when it comes to Android smartwatches, there are none that are as comprehensively integrated with the Google ecosystem as the Pixel Watch 2.
Google Pixel 7: was $599 now $399 @ Amazon
Google's Pixel 7 comes with an excellent dual camera system, a bright and colorful 6.3-inch display and a powerful and smart Tensor G2 chipset. It's one of the best values in smartphones and a highly-desirable handset for photography enthusiasts. It's even better after this discount, although note that it's been replaced by the newer Google Pixel 8.
Google Pixel Tablet (256GB): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon
Surf the web on the Pixel Tablet's 11-inch display while you're lounging around at home, then connect it to its charging speaker dock to transform it into a smart home hub to access your favorite smart home gadgets. It's the first tablet with the Google Tensor G2 chip built-in.
Google Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $749 @ Amazon
The Google Pixel 8 Pro features a 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its camera system includes 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) lenses. There's also a 10.5MP front camera. In our Pixel 8 Pro review, we said it's a big leap for AI with a smarter, more human sounding Google Assistant at the helm.
