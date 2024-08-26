Google TV just got a big upgrade with new free channels — what you can watch now

Google TV's lineup of free channels just got even better, with Google adding 10 new channels into the mix, including Family Feud Classic, FilmRise True Crime, and more.

StreamingBetter spotted some of the new free channels in March, but it went under the radar then. Now 9to5Google spotted two more, Family Feud Classic and RigTV. The complete list includes Cheaters, CBC News and Explore, Court TV Legendary Trials, Family Feud Classic, FilmRise Horror, FilmRise True Crime, Grit Xtra, Heartland, Laff More, and Rig TV.

These channels mainly expand on existing options offered by the free, ad-supported streaming TV channels, a.k.a. FAST channels, built into Google TV. For example, other channels from FilmRise are already on offer, and there's a channel for newer Family Feud episodes in addition to the new channel exclusively for past seasons.

You can check out these new channels by heading to the Live tab on your Google TV and selecting Google TV from the Free built-in channels section. While these channels are a great addition, they are limited to U.S. Google TV users.

The platform has grown steadily in recent months, with 10 more free channels added back in June, including Ion Plus, Johnny Carson TV, and The FBI Files. At launch, Google offered about 80 FAST channels, a number that's grown to over 130 today.

At the pace it's going, we'll likely see Google's selection of FAST channels grow more in the future, though there's still no word on when to expect Google to roll them out to international viewers. And, of course, along with Google's FAST channels, Google TV also gives viewers access to some of the best free streaming services on the market, like Pluto TV, Tubi, and Plex.

The next big update we can expect should come in September when the Google TV Streamer box goes on sale, which promises to bring several improvements like support for picture-in-picture mode as well as accessibility features. Given the rumors about it so far, it could very well find itself among our ranking of the best streaming devices.

