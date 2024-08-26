Android 15 delayed for Pixel phones — what you need to know

When Google released the Pixel 9 series of smartphones earlier this month, it threw the usual hardware and software update schedule out of whack. Google's latest Pixel flagships have debuted in October in the past, so they're already pre-loaded with the latest version of Android. But the Pixel 9 launch happened so early, the new phones ship with Android 14 instead of the still-in-the-works Android 15 update.

As it turns out, the Pixel 9 — and other older Pixels — may be running Android 14 longer than anyone figured. A report from Android Authority claims that Android 15 isn't even ready yet, and may not roll out in September either.

That would seemingly put Android 15 behind the timeline Google has for its next big software release. Google's timeline doesn't give a specific date, but it does look like work on the update should be wrapping up before the end of the third quarter at September's end.

A source told Android Authority that stability is the culprit, as the team working on Android 15 wants to make the software more stable before pushing it out. That could mean a mid-October launch for Android 15.

Interestingly, the source code for Android 15 will reportedly be ready in September, and normally that would mean an over-the-air update for Pixel phones as well. But Google no longer guarantees simultaneous releases, since Pixel phones are also use as reference devices for other Android phone makers and they need handsets to be as stable as possible for testing.

It's unclear if this has anything to do with a reorganization at Google announced this past spring. In April, Google merged the Android and Pixel teams in an attempt to speed up AI integration.

Whenever the update comes it should be available on recent Pixel devices and go back to the Pixel 6 series. The Android 15 beta 4 has been out since the end of July and is available to access now if you're curious about changes such as partial screen-sharing, improved accessibility features and the return of lock-screen widgets.

