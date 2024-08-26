Forget Google Pixel 9 — the cheaper Pixel 9a may have just leaked

News
By
published

It's a massive departure from the Pixel 9 design

Two alleged images of the Pixel 9a
(Image credit: ShrimpApplePro on X)

The dust is starting to settle from the release of the Pixel 9 phones. Our Pixel 9 review and Pixel 9 Pro review have dropped, so naturally, it's time to start speculating about Google's next big thing. According to leaked images of an apparent dummy device, that could mean the Pixel 9a. 

The leak, posted by ShrimpApplePro on X (which the tipster found through a now-deleted Facebook post in a private group), suggests that the affordable phone will see some significant design changes that could make the Pixel 9a quite different from the pricier phones that just released. Of course, the leak's sketchy source means this could be completely fake. That said, the company typically follows up a significant phone release with a cheaper version, so there is reason to believe the Pixel 9a is in the works.

Although we're taking the leaked images with a grain of salt, it is interesting to look at what could be different design-wise. The most notable change compared to the Pixel 9 series is the total lack of a camera bar on the alleged Pixel 9a phone. Google's recent phones have offered a relatively chunky camera housing that has become one of the phone's more recognizable design elements. 

The company removing the camera bar would make the 9a stand out from the more expensive models, though I'm not sure Google wants to make it stand out like that. Part of the appeal of phones like the Pixel 8a is that they look and feel like the costlier versions with a great camera quality. Changing the design to make the Pixel 9a could hurt that philosophy. 

Besides the flattened camera bar, we can see two lenses with an LED flash next to them. We can also see the boxy aesthetic of the Pixel 9 series is still there. 

The leaker suggests that the phone will launch at the "end of this year" and in four colors, with one being a "silver" option. 

Again, everything in this leak should be taken with a grain of salt, as a deleted Facebook post in a private Vietnamese Pixel fan Facebook group isn't the most reliable source. Still, if it is accurate, it will be an interesting design change from Google.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 245 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Our Review
1
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB
Verizon
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
2
Samsung - Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Best Buy
$1,299.99
View
OnePlus 12
Our Review
3
OnePlus 12,16GB...
Amazon
$899.99
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(128GB)
Our Review
4
Google Pixel 8 Pro 128 GB in...
Visible
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(128GB)
Our Review
5
Pixel 8 Pro Bay 128GB...
Google Store NA
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
6
Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB...
Samsung
$1,299.99
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
7
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB)
Our Review
8
iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB...
Apple
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB Blue)
Our Review
9
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max...
Straight Talk
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
10
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
Verizon
View
Load more deals
Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.