Forget Google Pixel 9 — the cheaper Pixel 9a may have just leaked

The dust is starting to settle from the release of the Pixel 9 phones. Our Pixel 9 review and Pixel 9 Pro review have dropped, so naturally, it's time to start speculating about Google's next big thing. According to leaked images of an apparent dummy device, that could mean the Pixel 9a.

The leak, posted by ShrimpApplePro on X (which the tipster found through a now-deleted Facebook post in a private group), suggests that the affordable phone will see some significant design changes that could make the Pixel 9a quite different from the pricier phones that just released. Of course, the leak's sketchy source means this could be completely fake. That said, the company typically follows up a significant phone release with a cheaper version, so there is reason to believe the Pixel 9a is in the works.

Although we're taking the leaked images with a grain of salt, it is interesting to look at what could be different design-wise. The most notable change compared to the Pixel 9 series is the total lack of a camera bar on the alleged Pixel 9a phone. Google's recent phones have offered a relatively chunky camera housing that has become one of the phone's more recognizable design elements.

The company removing the camera bar would make the 9a stand out from the more expensive models, though I'm not sure Google wants to make it stand out like that. Part of the appeal of phones like the Pixel 8a is that they look and feel like the costlier versions with a great camera quality. Changing the design to make the Pixel 9a could hurt that philosophy.

Besides the flattened camera bar, we can see two lenses with an LED flash next to them. We can also see the boxy aesthetic of the Pixel 9 series is still there.

The leaker suggests that the phone will launch at the "end of this year" and in four colors, with one being a "silver" option.

Again, everything in this leak should be taken with a grain of salt, as a deleted Facebook post in a private Vietnamese Pixel fan Facebook group isn't the most reliable source. Still, if it is accurate, it will be an interesting design change from Google.

