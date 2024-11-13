Android users can finally back up and transfer health data between devices — here's how

Google has stealthily updated it's Android Health Connect feature to finally allow users to easily transfer data between devices.

Health Connect functions as a centralized hub for all the stored data from health and fitness apps on Android. While it was originally its own app it became a central part of Android 14, and subsequently Android 15. However, there was one major issue with the feature: there was no tool to back up or restore user data. This meant that, when changing devices, you had to slowly rebuild your health profile.

Google was reported to be working on a fix, and a recent report from Android Authority has indicated this feature is rolling out now. This update adds the option to back up and import users' health data as a ZIP file. However, it should be noted that there's no manual backup option. Instead, users can schedule backups daily, weekly or monthly. The app makes use of Google Drive, or other cloud storage services, to save the data and transfer it to a new device.

(Image credit: Android Police)

To activate the backup you will need to head to Settings > Security and Privacy> Health Connect > Manage data. This menu will allow you to back up data, as well as import it. You can also turn off the backups, which won't delete the older files from the cloud. However, it seems the feature isn't quite functional yet, as the team at Android Police found the app exports empty ZIP files at the time of writing.

While Health Connect's change is a big one for fitness-focused Android users, it's nothing compared to the upcoming release of Android 16. It looks very likely the next Android OS will be coming much sooner than anticipated, with leaks indicating we could see it launch in June 2025. The new update is bringing a wealth of new features, including upgrades to multitasking, upgrades to the Notification and Quick settings menu and more.

The ability to export and import health data will make moving over to a new phone even easier. This is great to hear as we are coming up to Black Friday, which is the best time to grab one of the best Android phones at a discounted price.

