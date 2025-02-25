Qualcomm announces Android phones with Snapdragon chips can now get up to 8 years of updates
More Android phones could get the best thing Google and Samsung ever did
Today, Qualcomm announced that it would extend support for Android devices up to eight years of software and security updates. The company said in a press release that this extension is thanks to a collaboration with Google.
It finally brings the extended support that Google already offers on its Pixel devices, introduced with the Pixel 8, which gets up to seven years. Similarly, Samsung, which has close ties with both Qualcomm and Google, also offers up to seven years of support on its devices like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
This means that Android phones that feature a Snapdragon chipset, will get full software support including Android software and security updates. As an example, anything launched this year will have support through 2032.
What devices are eligible?
Qualcomm previously announced this longevity of support for the Snapdragon 8 Elite revealed in October of last year. This new announcement extends the service to any new Snapdragon 8 and 7-series "mobile platforms." The company does note that this support is up to the device manufacturer to ensure that their devices receive the software support.
It does make holding on to your phone longer a more attractive option and the press release states it "promotes device longevity and sustainability." The company also claims that its the longest software support its offered.
Older phones with Snapdragon do not appear to be eligible down the line for this support. The release states, "Legacy platforms cannot take advantage of the extended support. Qualcomm Technologies will continue to work with OEMs on their software support needs for legacy platforms across our product lines."
More from Tom's Guide
- I just saw how Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X series outperforms Intel CPUs — and I’m blown away by the difference
- Qualcomm’s Arm license is getting cancelled and it could have a huge impact on the laptops and phones we buy
- A smarter ride awaits, as Qualcomm's Snapdragon automovie chips get better AI, new Oryon CPU
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Forget touchscreens — Clicks is bringing its BlackBerry-style keyboard to Android phones
Samsung's tri-fold phone tipped for summer launch — but one downgrade might fold your excitement