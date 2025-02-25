Qualcomm announces Android phones with Snapdragon chips can now get up to 8 years of updates

Today, Qualcomm announced that it would extend support for Android devices up to eight years of software and security updates. The company said in a press release that this extension is thanks to a collaboration with Google.

It finally brings the extended support that Google already offers on its Pixel devices, introduced with the Pixel 8, which gets up to seven years. Similarly, Samsung, which has close ties with both Qualcomm and Google, also offers up to seven years of support on its devices like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

This means that Android phones that feature a Snapdragon chipset, will get full software support including Android software and security updates. As an example, anything launched this year will have support through 2032.

What devices are eligible?

Qualcomm previously announced this longevity of support for the Snapdragon 8 Elite revealed in October of last year. This new announcement extends the service to any new Snapdragon 8 and 7-series "mobile platforms." The company does note that this support is up to the device manufacturer to ensure that their devices receive the software support.

It does make holding on to your phone longer a more attractive option and the press release states it "promotes device longevity and sustainability." The company also claims that its the longest software support its offered.

Older phones with Snapdragon do not appear to be eligible down the line for this support. The release states, "Legacy platforms cannot take advantage of the extended support. Qualcomm Technologies will continue to work with OEMs on their software support needs for legacy platforms across our product lines."

More from Tom's Guide

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deals $600 View $799.99 Preorder $799.99 Preorder Show more