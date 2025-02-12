Galaxy A56 renders leak — here's what Samsung's next budget phone could look like

A set of 360-degree renders of the Samsung Galaxy A56 have leaked courtesy of veteran tipster Evan Blass, showing us what Samsung's next budget model could look like.

The four renders match images seen in regulator images from China, and also bear a strong resemblance to the current Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 models. That includes the flat display and flat sides, with the raised section for the power and volume buttons, but not the camera layout, which comes as three separate lenses on the A55 and A35, but is one long stadium-shaped unit in these alleged A56 renders.

Blass' leak shows four color options for the Galaxy A56: pink, black, grey/green and silver. No doubt these will have more unique-sounding names for marketing purposes, but as it stands this is a fairly wide selection for potential users to choose from.

The other noteworthy visual element of these phones are the thick bezels surrounding the display, with the bottom edge being thicker than the rest. That's understandable for a phone that is likely to cost between $400-500. Symmetrical bezels may not look like much, but they're surprisingly difficult and expensive to implement.

Filling in other details

There are plenty of internal and invisible specs that Blass' leak doesn't reveal, but fortunately previous tips have already exposed a lot of what the Galaxy A56 will apparently be using.

We can apparently expect an Exynos 1580 chipset with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage on the inside, a 120Hz AMOLED screen with FHD resolution, aluminum sides and a glass back (rare on a phone of this price) and a 50 MP main, 12MP ultrawide and 5MP macro camera combo on the back. There will be a new 12MP selfie camera, replacing the 32MP selfie camera used on the Galaxy A55 and A35, meaning fewer pixels but hopefully improved performance elsewhere.

The most interesting of these previous Galaxy A56 rumors relates to the battery. The capacity should be 5,000 mAh like the Galaxy A55, but it would now support up to a 45W charger. This would make for a big boost in charging speed and likely make the A56 faster to fill than Samsung's much more expensive Galaxy S25, which is limited to 25W.

We're hoping that Samsung offers full global availability for the Galaxy A56, unlike the region-specific A55, so that users everywhere can have the option of buying what will likely be one of the best cheap phones of the year.

Samsung's going to have especially stiff competition though, as we will likely see the Google Pixel 9a launch in a few months' time, and Apple's new iPhone SE 4 is believed to be only a few days away from its own reveal.