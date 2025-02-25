Forget touchscreens — Clicks is bringing its BlackBerry-style keyboard to Android phones

Last year the phone case maker Clicks introduced the Clicks for iPhone keyboard. It brought tactile typing back to smartphones in a Blackberry-esque case.

Now, Clicks is bringing that Blackberry flavor over to Android. The iPhone 16 version provided more screen real estate and keyboard shortcuts with Clicks promising a similar experience for several newer Android phones including the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S25, and Motorola Razr Plus 2024.

"Clicks gives the Android community more choice over how to type, navigate and take action with a smart accessory that’s as fun as it is functional," Michael Fisher, Clicks co-founder said in a press release.

The keyboard has a Gemini key for AI features, backlighting and a Clicks app for customization. You should be able to charge via USB-C or normal wireless charging with no hiccups, all pluses over the original design.

We took a look at the iPhone version of the keyboard case last year and found that it took some time to find a rhythm in typing with a keyboard on your phone after so many years away from our Palm Treo Pros and BlackBerry Bold 9000s.

Phones editor John Velasco wrote, "I can see how the physicality of using a keyboard could appeal to people who have never experienced it before. There’s certainly room for improvement in making the next version better, but it’s a good start and the best option for a portrait style keyboard for any phone for that matter."

It should be noted that outside of the Razr devices which can fold down, the keyboard does make your phone much longer. We don't have specs for these new cases but the iPhone 16 version is 7.41-inches tall, adding nearly 2-inches to the height of the standard iPhone.

Presumably, you'll get similar dimensions to on the Pixel 9 and Galaxy S25 which are 6.09 and 5.78-inches tall, respectively. For those who are already annoyed with how big phones have gotten in recent years, this won't allay those concerns.

Pre-orders start now

All four versions of the Android Clicks case are available for pre-order starting today, February 25, for an introductory price of $99. After March 21, though, the price increases to $139, the same as the iPhone version.

There are, however, different ship dates. The Pixel 9 variants start shipping at the end of April. The Razr Plus and Razr follow in "late May" and the Galaxy S25 won't launch until June of this year.

