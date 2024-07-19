Android 15 could introduce this great charging feature to Google Pixels — here’s what we know

Google Pixel users could soon see one of the best battery-saving features on Android come to their devices as part of Android 15.

Recently the Google News Telegram Channel reported that the settings services app that comes as part of the beta for Android 15 hides a new feature, "Charging Optimization." According to the provided screenshots in the telegram post, This will allow users to optimize their charging by either selecting Adaptive Charging or limiting their max battery level to 80%.

Limiting the charge to 80% is a great option for those who either don't use their phone constantly or are always near a charger, as it means less stress on the battery over time. It is an option that we have seen on other phones, including the iPhone, and it has been proven to keep batteries healthy for longer. Meanwhile, adaptive charging, which is the current option on phones, essentially slows down the charging when it hits 80%, but doesn't stop it.

(Image credit: Google News Telegram Group)

However, the feature doesn’t appear to allow you to easily adjust the top level of the limit, something that Android and iPhone users can do. It also appears, thanks to a report coming from Android Authority, that your Pixel phone could show a notification urging you to "try turning on the 80% limit feature to protect battery health and lifespan."

However, it should be noted that Google has not enabled the charging optimization feature in the latest Android 15 beta, so it will likely not appear on Pixel phones in the upcoming public release. However, several new features are coming that will more than makeup for its lack of inclusion. For instance, changes to how apps appear on the screen by forcing them to use the entire height and width of the screen will make them appear more dynamic.

As has been stated before, the Android 15 update doesn’t have much in the way of flashy features, but it does have a lot of quality-of-life improvements. The introduction of a new battery-capping feature may not appeal to everyone, but it's a big improvement for those who like their phones to last.

If you want to know more about Android 15 then we have a breakdown of all the new features coming to Android phones as well as everything else announced at Google I/O.

