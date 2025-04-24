Google wants to make sure you never accidentally purchase an app again — here's how

Google is looking to introduce new ways to help prevent users from accidentally buying apps through its one-touch system on the Play Store.

The company had previously confirmed that it was planning on implementing a swipe gesture over the current tap-to-buy button, but we didn’t have a set release date. However, it appears that the rollout has now begun, as a recent post from Telegram user @Adamzampahere has shown off the feature for version 45.8.21-31 of the Play Store.

In the shared screenshots (via Android Authority), you can see the new option in effect. When you select an app or subscription service, you will need to hold and swipe to confirm the purchase, before other verification measures presumably take place like usual.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

Unfortunately, my Galaxy S25 doesn’t currently have the option just yet, so I haven't been able to try it myself. However, at a glance, it does look like it would help to mitigate the chances of accidentally purchasing an app.

Even with this new Play Store purchase gesture, I’d still recommend having biometric verification activated as well, for the best possible security. You can check if biometric verification in the Settings tab, but we have a full rundown of how to activate biometric verification for Google Play if you get stuck.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Better protection, but you still need to be aware of risks

Google making it slightly harder to accidentally download apps is a great step, especially with the number of malicious apps that can appear on the Play Store. For instance, Google announced that it had removed 2.3 million potentially risky apps from the service, but there are undoubtedly more hidden in the virtual crowds.

However, all the verification steps in the world won’t help if you don’t know how to spot malicious apps. This can be complicated, but there are a couple of things you can look out for. For instance, check the developer profile to see what kind of apps they’re been creating, as well as checking the quality of the reviews for the app.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hopefully, this new feature comes to global devices quickly so that you and I can start downloading some of the best Android apps onto our devices with full intent soon.