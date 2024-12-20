Google Photos upgrade rumor could give you more control over images you share — here's how

Google Photos could soon introduce a new feature allowing users to quickly edit images before sending them. The app already offers the ability to do a very basic edit on the image before you send it. And while you can get more detailed edits with some of the best photo editing apps, they can be confusing and another step to work through. It seems Google wants to improve how simple it is to edit images with a rumored new "Quick Edit" button.

This news comes from a tip sent to Android Authority from a user named Alex, who claimed to have found a new sharing screen in the Google Photos app on his Android device. Supposedly, this new screen, named Quick Edit, appeared when he pressed the share button on a single photo. However, when he pressed the share button on multiple images, the options didn't appear.

The Quick Edit option appears to make it easier to enhance or crop a single image before sharing. The options shared in the screenshots feature the same options one would expect, including being able to crop an image. However, it also includes an "Enhanced" button that appears to function in the same way as the enhanced effect found in the main app edit option. Once you're done editing you can then share the image by pressing the option on the bottom right corner of the screen.

This isn't the only way that Google Photos has changed how we share images. Recently we heard about changes for Google Photos that make it even easier to see who has interacted and viewed shared folders. Not only that, but Google has been working to give us more control over how often we see individuals in our Google Memories. This means much more control than simply removing someone entirely.

According to the report the feature appeared on Alex's Pixel 6 Pro, running version 7.10.0 of the Google Photos app. However, there don't appear to be any other reports of this feature appearing so it might be a bug. For the time being, we will have to wait and see what happens over the next few days.

