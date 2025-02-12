Galaxy S25 Ultra scores high for repairability — iPhone 16 Pro Max still beats it

iFixit has declared that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has achieved the highest repairability score of any Samsung phone in 10 years. However, it still falls behind the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Samsung phones have never been the easiest devices to repair, primarily due to Samsung's reliance on glue to hold down components. However, with the push from Europe regarding right-to-repair laws, it seems that Samsung has made some major strides regarding repairs for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The changes, and how they affect repairing the phone, were all revealed in iFixit's recent breakdown video.

The first major change is that the battery is much easier to remove from the S25 Ultra. In the past, Samsung used glue that sat under the battery to hold it in place. This glue usually required rubbing alcohol to remove and would often leave a residue that needed to be cleared.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra, however, uses four sticky tabs that attach over the battery and can be pulled by hand, making DIY battery replacements much easier.

Not only is the battery easier to remove, but Samsung has also made it possible to remove individual cameras from the main board. This will, in theory, make it much cheaper to replace a faulty camera as you won't need to pay for the whole set. However, it appears that the selfie camera is still glued in place, making it much harder to repair.

While certain things are easier to replace, the Galaxy S25 Ultra's screen remains a challenge to remove by hand. Thankfully you don't need to remove the screen the access the internal components, only the back plate. As such, it's likely a better idea to leave the screen alone unless it is already broken.

iPhone 16 Pro Max is still the winner

Overall, iFixit scored the Galaxy S25 Ultra five out of ten, which is a pretty great score, and comparable with the Google Pixel 9 Pro.

However, Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max scored a seven out of ten, making it the clear winner. This high score was thanks to its easy-to-access design and less focus on using adhesive. The score also represents Apple's push for DIY repair and the apparent success of the self-repair program.

There's a lot to be said about making phones easier to repair at home, especially when it comes to saving money. However, there's no doubt that the best option is to keep your phone as safe as possible. On that note, we have a full list of some of the best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra cases that you can grab right now to keep your phone safe.