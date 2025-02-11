Samsung's super-thin Galaxy S25 Edge has a possible release window — here's what we know

Since Samsung didn't reveal when the thin Galaxy S25 Edge during the Unpacked event in January we're left to the leakers to give us an idea of when we can actually get our hands on, not just eyes on, the phone.

A new leak from Max Jambor, a fairly reliable tipster, gives us a fairly large window for the potential launch of the Edge. He recently tweeted that "the S25 Edge will be available in Q2."

It's not a solid date, or even month, but it does seem to agree with a few different previous leaks that have come out previously. For those unaware Q2 refers to the financial quarter that lasts from April to June.

We've seen two different reports within that window with leaker Jukanlosreve who said in October of last year that they believed the S25 Edge would launch in April, though he also didn't have a more specific date.

Later in November, the site Smartprix pointed to a June release thanks to the addition of a phone with the model number SM-S937U being added to the GSMA IMEI database. In general, once Samsung adds a device to that database you can to see it released in six to seven months, suggesting a June release date.

If, for some reason, the Edge doesn't launch in that window, we'll likely see it at the Summer Unpacked event where Samsung typically highlights its foldable phone lineup. Perhaps a more exciting launch during that event is the rumored tri-folding phone that Samsung is expected to reveal this year.

Meanwhile, Mobile World Congress (MWC) is right around the corner, and Samsung might share more information about its new phone at the global phone conference.

