Act fast! Buy two months of service on Mint Mobile, get an extra month free

There are plenty of epic phone deals you can get ahead of the holidays, but here's a unique deal you can get on your data plan.

For a limited time, buy 2 months of service at Mint Mobile and you'll get one month for free via coupon code "FREEMONTH". That's one of the best Mint Mobile deals we've seen. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Mint Mobile coupons this week.

Mint Mobile: buy 2 months, get 1 free @ Mint Mobile

You don't have to overpay with your wireless service. For a limited time when you buy two months of service at Mint Mobile, you'll get a third month for free. Note: Make sure to activate coupon code "FREEMONTH" at checkout to get this offer. It's one of the best carrier deals we've seen from Mint Mobile.

Mint Mobile offers some of the cheapest cell phone plans around. This particular deal is appealing because it includes unlimited talk and text, along with 5GB of premium data. Just know that after the three months are over, it goes back to its usual rate of $15/month — though this is still an excellent rate.

This Mint Mobile deal also bundles in free calling to Mexico and Canada, and Wi-Fi calling for when you’re in an area with spotty coverage. And best of all, you’ll have access to the fastest 5G speeds if your device offers it.