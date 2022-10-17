Google Pixel 7 Pro just fixed the biggest Pixel 6 Pro problem

I really liked the Google Pixel 6 Pro, stating it was the Android phone I’d been waiting for. So why did I end up on an iPhone 13 Pro? Well the Pixel 6 Pro seemed to be rather buggy at launch, and its fingerprint scanner was not only slower than those on some of the best Android phones but also frustratingly unreliable.

Sure ,Google pushed out some updates to make the overall Pixel 6 Pro experience a bit slicker, but the fingerprint scanner still wasn't up to snuff. But I’m pleased to say the Google Pixel 7 Pro has a much improved fingerprint scanner. And I reckon its software is more robust out of the box.

Due to the Pixel 6 Pro updates, it’s tricky to immediately see dramatic differences in its fingerprint sensor compared to that of the Pixel 7 Pro when testing them side by side. But after multiple attempts and swapping hands as well as grip, I’m convinced the Pixel 7 Pro’s scanner is snappier and more reliable.

And casting my mind back some 12 months, I definitely feel the Pixel 7 Pro’s sensor is much better than the Pixel 6 Pro’s. I’ve not had a flare up of temper tempting me to hurl my phone across the room when the scanner fails to unlock the phone and the slightly obnoxious haptic feedback buzzes me about such misreading; after multiple times it feels like it’s symbolizing my failings or inadequacy as a person.

(Image credit: Future)

So if you’re concerned about the Pixel 7 Pro’s fingerprint scanner repeating the failures of its predecessor, then you can rest easy.

I’ve not had much time with the Pixel 7 Pro, but on the whole it’s clearly an excellent Android phone. Do I wish it brought a little more to the hardware table? Yes, as I’ve really enjoyed the different designs of Pixel phones generation to generation.

But the software is the star player here. And at a time when phones get more iterative on the hardware front, I can’t fault Google for looking to push software features and AI smarts ahead of massive megapixel counts or screaming fast benchmarks. For example, Photo Unblur is a pretty cool feature, making hastily shot photos, messy with blurring and artifacts, into more palatable pictures.

I’ll need more time before I decide if the Pixel 7 Pro is the Android phone to tempt me away from the brilliant but dull iOS. But I’m excited to see how Google can keep harnessing its AI tech further with Android and its Pixel devices.

Next: I just tested Google Pixel 7's Photo Unblur feature — here's how well it works.