Google Pixel 7 Ultra leak just revealed a weird mix of features

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro just launched recently, but what if you're not impressed? Then maybe you should wait a little longer for a Google Pixel 7 Ultra, the subject of newly surfaced rumors.

Google said nothing about an Ultra-branded Pixel at the Made by Google event a couple of weeks ago. But now Kuba Wojciechowski (opens in new tab) on Twitter found some interesting details within the newly released Pixel 7 source code that references Lynx (L10), the alleged codename for a Pixel 7 Ultra model.

The code seems to identify the camera sensor that this device will use, that being the rumored Sony IMX712. This fits with Wojciechowski's previous claims, but it's also been claimed that the Pixel 7 Ultra could use a large 1-inch camera sensor (via IceUniverse (opens in new tab)), which would be much bigger than the majority of sensors used in smartphones.

Another, but more confusing detail, is that the Lynx phone would have an FHD display, but a 120Hz refresh rate. That doesn't fit with previous rumors for the Pixel 7 Ultra, which said it would maintain the Pixel 7 Pro's QHD resolution but with a larger display size. It also doesn't "feel" Ultra to have a non-QHD display since it's the standard for premium Android phones right now.

Lastly, evidence of a new Wi-Fi/Bluetooth chip can be found in the code. This would apparently be an improvement of the one used on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, which was unchanged from the one found in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. This could mean that Google could upgrade to Bluetooth 5.3, as the regular Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro support Bluetooth 5.2.

We’ve already got the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra available for users who want the most out of a phone without going for a foldable, and Apple is rumored to be launching the iPhone 15 Ultra next year. Therefore it would be unsurprising if Google tried to get in on the ultra phone action sooner rather than later.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are both worthy purchases and earned a spot on our best Android phone list. Both are on the cheaper side compared to rivals, which gives Google room to add an Ultra model at the top. However, with details still sparse on when this phone would launch and many of its other specs, it's hard to tell how much potential it has.

We'll be keeping an eye out for Google Pixel 7 Ultra rumors and leaks.