I tested Ikea’s $15 portable speaker and it’s one of the best audio deals around

Opinion
By published

Who knew a furniture retailer would sell such a great bargain speaker

Ikea Vappeby speaker
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

What comes to mind when you hear the name Ikea? It certainly isn’t tech products. Well, you’d be surprised to hear that the Scandinavian home decor retailer has had a presence in the category for quite some time.

Back in 2015, Ikea became one of the first home goods brands to feature embedded chargers in their couches, so that counts for something.

Never did I think the king of ready-to-assemble furniture would go on to release its own line of wireless speakers.

Ikea Vappeby speaker

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Ikea’s Vappeby series consists of multiple speakers ranging in price, size, and even functionality (check out the Bluetooth speaker lamp). My ears perked up when hearing about the brand’s latest $15 entry.

I’ve tested many speakers in this price range, with results ranging from adequate to awful. All I could ask myself before requesting a review unit was if the Vappeby could be any worse than the non-branded models sold on Amazon.

Answer: No. It’s much better.

The Vappeby meets basic criteria that most inexpensive rivals don’t, and it comes packaged in a no-frills design that gets the job done.

Scroll down to see what makes this bargain speaker such a shockingly good audio deal.

IKEA VAPPEBY
IKEA VAPPEBY: $14.99 at IKEA

The VAPPEBY Bluetooth speaker is available in black, blue, or pink, measures 3 x 3 x 2 inches, has an IP67 rating against water, and offers up to 80 hours of playing time at 50% volume.

View Deal

Insanely long battery life

Ikea Vappeby speaker

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Would you believe this tiny speaker has six times more battery life than the best portable Bluetooth speakers? This isn’t hyperbole.

The Vappeby holds up to 80 hours when fully charged, which practically equates to 3 days of continuous playtime. That is 54 hours more than monstrous boomboxes like the UE Hyperboom and our current Editor’s Choice for best portable speaker overall, the Sonos Move 2.

I’ve mainly used the Vappeby in the bathroom during showers or my toddler’s bath time. My wife has occasionally gotten in on the sonic action as well.

Ikea Vappeby speaker

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The speaker is used 1.5 hours daily between the three of us. One month later and there’s still about 40% battery life left. High volume slightly decreases playtime by about 1 hour.

Speakers this cheap tend to settle for cost-effective charging solutions, such as the outdated micro-USB connector.

Not the Vappeby. Ikea went with the universal USB-C connector for faster charging. In addition, it programmed this speaker with a battery-saving function that automatically powers off the unit when inactive for 15 minutes.

It sounds much better than the price suggests

Ikea Vappeby speaker

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I wouldn’t blame anyone for having reservations on audio quality. After all, we’re talking about a furniture manufacturer here. Sound isn’t exactly a specialty.

The Vappeby won’t win over audiophiles, nor can it compete with some of the best cheap Bluetooth speakers. However, it isn’t some bloated disaster that damages your hearing. What projects out of the multi-hole grille is notably impressive.

There’s some solid bass response and acceptable midrange to enjoy. Give a record like Victoria Monet’s “Coastin’” a spin and you’ll be rewarded with punchy lows that blend well with the singer’s sultry, crisp vocals and harmonies.

Ikea Vappeby speaker

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Bangers like Beastie Boys’ “Intergalactic” have a nice punch when blasted at high volume, though the same can’t be said about other bass-heavy tracks. Most selections from Dr. Dre’s The Chronic album experience some minor distortion.

Electro-pop tracks like Empire of the Sun’s “Walking on a Dream” deliver great-sounding synths that don’t clash with the catchy falsettos.

This is one of the few exceptions where the speaker produces pleasant highs. Instruments like cymbals and violins often lack vibrance on most recordings. I don’t fault the speaker for its unbalanced frequency range. You shouldn’t either when factoring in price.

Built for outdoor play

Ikea Vappeby speaker

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

IP67 waterproofing transforms the Vappeby into a hot tub and poolside favorite. It’s not a speaker you can immerse in aqua for hours, but leaving it on the deck steps won’t risk any harm.

Road warriors get even more use out of the speaker. There’s an attachable lanyard to accommodate bike messengers and hikers requiring a soundtrack for their daily adventures.

The matte plastic exterior scratches and scuffs easily, but the material is strong enough to keep internals in place and undamaged if dropped onto hard surfaces.

Cost-cutting compromises

Ikea Vappeby speaker

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Obviously, Ikea had to make some concessions to cover the Vappeby’s low price. Features are practically non-existent on this speaker.

There is no companion app to personalize sound (e.g., customizable EQ, preprogrammed presets), which would have improved the poor high-frequency range.

Neither USB-C cable nor USB power adapter comes bundled with the purchase. Multipoint technology to pair the speaker with two devices simultaneously is MIA.

Ikea Vappeby speaker

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It’s unclear what Bluetooth protocol the speaker runs on, but whether it’s Bluetooth 4.0 or the latest 5.3 version, connectivity is finicky when stepping out of a 30-foot range with your connected device.

Lastly, the control scheme offers extremely limited functionality; the button on top only lets you activate play/pause (1x press) or power/pair mode (hold down).

The best $15 you can spend right now

Ikea Vappeby speaker

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Value is everything, and I can’t stress it enough with the Vappeby. You would be fortunate to find any $15 wireless speaker that checks one or two boxes.

This speaker checks multiple boxes in a convincing fashion. Battery life is astounding. Sound is satisfying enough for the price. The design is serviceable across several areas, from compactness to portability to sturdiness. Even extras like the lanyard and USB-C charging are nifty bonuses.

Ikea Vappeby speaker

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Are there better picks around this price range? That all depends on your budget. If you’re fine spending double the amount, the $30 Anker Select 4 Go is a decent alternative with the durability (IP67) to match its robust bass, which is customizable in the companion app.

Consumers with a little extra cash might want to look at the $49 JBL Go 4 for its bold bass and multipoint connectivity.

The market isn’t short on unbeatable wireless speaker deals, but Ikea’s micro-sound blaster might be the most enticing right now.

Alex Bracetti
Alex Bracetti

A lifestyle journalist with an affinity for consumer products, Alex has over a decade of experience and has worked with popular publications such as Complex, Thrillist, Men’s Health, Gear Patrol, AskMen, and Hoop Magazine. He currently focuses on audio, reviewing the most coveted headphones in the market for both Tom’s Guide and Laptop Magazine.

