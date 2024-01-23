Zambia vs Morocco live stream: How to watch AFCON online from anywhere

The Zambia vs Morocco live stream in Group F sees the opening round of AFCON 2023 finally coming to a close. It's a game packed with intrigue, as Zambia go in search of the point they need to reach the last 16 and Ghana and hosts Ivory Coast watch on praying for a Morocco win. You can watch Zambia vs Morocco live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Zambia vs Morocco live stream, date, time, channels The Zambia vs Morocco live stream takes place Wednesday, January 24

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 25)

• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. — beIN Sports via SlingTV, Fubo or Fanatiz

Zambia is at fever pitch right now. Not since the Copper Bullets pulled off one of the all-time AFCON upsets to win the 2012 tournament has the country come even close to reaching the knockout stages – they haven't even qualified for the past three tournament finals.

With results elsewhere going their way, Zambia know a draw is enough to go through as one of the best third-placed sides, a result that would almost certainly knock Ghana out. A defeat means it's calculator time.

Leicester City forward Patson Daka remains the team's star and principal goal threat. Rodrick Kabwe misses out through suspension for former Chelsea boss Avram Grant.

Morocco have already secured their place in the last 16 but a win guarantees top spot and means they avoid a possible last 16 outing against Egypt. So expect a strong lineup from the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists. Read on to discover where to watch Zambia vs Morocco live streams — and watch AFCON 2023 games for FREE — where you are.

How to watch Zambia vs Morocco live stream for FREE

Zambia vs Morocco is one of the 10 games that the U.K.'s BBC iPlayer streaming service is showing for FREE (with a valid TV licence).

If you live in the South Africa then you can enjoy every single minute of this AFCON 2023 game without spending a cent, as it will be televised via SABC with a free online stream available on SABC Plus.

The problems arise if you happen to find yourself abroad while the Africa Cup of Nations is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use the BBC or SABC Plus overseas. Assuming you don't want to sign up for a whole new streaming service for the time you're away, there is a great alternative...

If you download and install a VPN (virtual private network), you can get around those geo-restrictions with ease. ExpressVPN comes out on top of our best VPN service rankings as it's fast, works on lots of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is fast, secure and easy to use with 24/7 customer service. It can access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 100+ countries and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

How to watch a Zambia vs Morocco live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. will need beIN Sports to catch AFCON 2023 live streams, including Zambia vs Morocco at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT on Wednesday, and there are plenty of ways to tune in.

beIN Sports is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

For cord-cutters, one of the best value options is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month and it comes with more than 30 channels. New users get a half-price discount on their first month, and then you'll just need to add its Sports Extra add-on for an additional $11/month to include beIN.

Fubo costs $75 per month for 120+ channels and includes beIN Sports, plus ESPN, NBC and plenty of others besides. It also offer a 7-day free trial.

There's also Fanatiz, which costs $9.99 and provides access to the AFCON 2023 live streams.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Zambia vs Morocco live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including beIN Sports for the AFCON 2023 live streams. New get 50% off their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. For $75 a month, it's got dozens of sports channels, including beIN Sports (plus ESPN and plenty of others), and offers a 7-day free trial.

Another option to watch an AFCON 2023 live stream Fanatiz. The international service offers beIN Sports as part of its Front Row plan, which costs $9.99/month and provides access to AFCON 2023, as well as a gaggle of Latin American sports continent including international football matches from Brazil and Argentina. You can stream Fanatiz coverage via your mobile, Amazon Fire TV and stick, Android TV, Apple TV, Hisense TV, Google Chromecast, Airplay, PC and Mac with any web browser.

How to watch a Zambia vs Morocco live stream in the U.K.

Great news for U.K.-based football fans: the Zambia vs Morocco match is among the 10 AFCON fixtures that the free-to-air BBC has the rights to show in 2024. It will be shown on BBC Three 8 p.m. GMT on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

It will be also available to stream live and on catch-up in the U.K. on BBC iPlayer. It's totally FREE to view, provided you have a TV licence of course.

BBC iPlayer is available on pretty much any streaming device you can think of, including web browsers and through its smartphone app.

Every single game at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations — including Zambia vs Morocco — is also being shown on Sky Sports.

Whichever streaming service you prefer to watch through, you can try using a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent iPlayer from working If you're outside of the U.K. when it's on.

How to watch Zambia vs Morocco in Canada

Canadians can watch a Zambia vs Morocco live stream on Fubo, which is also the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

For just CAN$24.99/month, you'll get access to the Sports Monthly plan, which gets you AFCON 2023 matches via beIN Sports, all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that. There's also a free Fubo trial and extra savings to be made if you sign up for a quarterly or annual plan.

Alternatively, you can go directly with beIN Sports, which gets you far less content but only costs $14.99/month or $99.99/year.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want to access their streaming plan can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Zambia vs Morocco in Australia

If you want to watch a Zambia vs Morocco live stream from Australia you'll need to have access to beIN Sports. This can be added to your TV package, or you can sign up for beIN as a separate subscription. It costs $15/month or $150 for the year. And that's all after you've enjoyed its free 1-week trial.

This game is set to kick off at 7 a.m. AEDT on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 25.

Not in Australia right now? You can use ExpressVPN to watch all the action on your travels.