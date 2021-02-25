Xbox Series X restock coming today — how to get yours

Get ready! Tom's Guide has confirmed that Xbox Series X restock is coming to Walmart at 3pm ET today (Feb. 25). Both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles will be available as bundles that includes a 24-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

When the clock strikes 3pm ET, you'll be able to purchase either console via this link. Typically, Walmart releases inventory in 3 rounds with a 10-minute respite in between each release. So if either console sells out — stick around because Walmart might release more inventory shortly thereafter.

Walmart Xbox Series X restock

Xbox Series X w/ Game Pass: $34.99/month over 24 months @ Walmart

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's new flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. View Deal

Xbox Series S: w/ Game Pass $24.99/month over 24 months @ Walmart

The Xbox Series S is a less expensive and less powerful version of the Xbox Series X. The Series S has a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, 512 GB SSD storage, and no disc drive. It has a max resolution of 1440p with 120 fps.View Deal

When is the next Walmart Xbox Series X restock event?

Once the Xbox Series X restock begins, you'll have to act lightning fast to secure a console and purchase it. So it's worth creating a Walmart.com account now if you don't already have one. Have your address, credit card info, and other details ready to go so if you happen to get an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console in your cart, you can rapidly check out and confirm your purchase.

This is the first Xbox Series X restock we've seen from Walmart in some time, so it's likely it will sell out fast.