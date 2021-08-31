Xbox Series X Halo Infinite in stock at GameStop — how to get yours

Preorders for the new Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition console are back. This time it's GameStop with fresh stock for its PowerUp Rewards Pro members only.

For a limited time, GameStop has preorders of the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite console for $549. The console celebrates Halo's 20th anniversary — along with the forthcoming release of Halo Infinite. Make sure to follow our Xbox Series X Halo Infinite restock guide for more preorder opportunities.

Xbox Series X Halo Infinite

Xbox Series X Halo Infinite: $549 @ GameStop

The new Xbox Series X Halo Infinite console celebrates 20 years of Halo. The console features a Halo-inspired design and also powers on/off with custom Halo-themed sounds. It comes with a matching Halo Infinite controller. View Deal

Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller: $199 @ GameStop

This Halo Infinite Limited Edition Xbox controller sports a matte metallic green color inspired by the Master Chief's iconic armor. Plus, it features custom blue mode lights, black paddles, and an iridium gold D-pad.View Deal

How to become a PowerUp Rewards Pro Member

In early June, GameStop announced that it's changing the way it handles console restocks. It will give first dibs to its PowerUp Rewards Pro members. Although there's a free tier, only Pro members will get early access to the restocks. Membership starts at $14.99 per year and includes perks like a Game Informer subscription, $5 reward coupons per month (total of $60/year), 10% extra trade credit on games/accessories, and a $5 welcome certificate. If you sign up today, you'll have access to the restock.

PowerUp Rewards Pro membership: from $15 @ GameStop

GameStop's PowerUp Rewards Pro membership already came with a host of benefits, but the retailer has added one more — early access to next-gen console restocks. If you're still after a PS5 or Xbox Series X, this could be $15 very well spent. View Deal

It may be obvious, but you'll want to have a GameStop account and be logged into your account when the restock begins. If you click the "add to cart" button and nothing happens, try refreshing the page.

Alternatively, you could clear your browser cookies and try to open the page via an incognito web browser. You might be asked to solve a captcha before adding the console to your cart. We don't yet know if this restock will be opened up to the general public after the early access window.

As with the previous GameStop restock events, these units will sell out fast. So if you missed out don't worry. There will be other preorder events in the future. Also, make sure to follow our preorder coverage for up-to-the-minute news on the latest restocks. In the meantime, you can browse other retailer pages to see if they may have quietly added any new inventory.