WSL: Chelsea vs Man Utd live stream: How to watch the game online

The WSL is back and the Chelsea Women vs Man Utd Women live stream will have huge implications at the top of the table. One team is looking to extend their lead, while the other is trying to keep themselves in the title race — and it's easy to watch from anywhere using a VPN – potentially for FREE!

Chelsea Women vs Man Utd Women live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Chelsea Women vs Man Utd Women live stream takes place on Sunday, January 21.

► Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 p.m. AEDT

►FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (UK) TVNZ Plus (New Zealand)

• U.S. — Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Chelsea Women have been hit by a major blow, with Sam Kerr becoming the latest female footballer to suffer a devastating ACL injury. The Blues and Matildas star will not feature again this season. Emma Hayes’s side has generally been on a great run of form but did lose 4-1 to Arsenal Women recently, meaning the title race is wide open. They go into the weekend just three points clear of Manchester City.

Man Utd Women, meanwhile, lost their last WSL match before the winter break, suffering a shock 1-2 defeat at the hands of Liverpool. It is not the only questionable result Mark Skinner’s team have had and they know they face a huge test in this game. Ella Toone has netted three times in the last four games in all competitions and the Red Devils will need that run to continue.

With Lionesses such as goalkeeper Mary Earps on display alongside world stars, the Chelsea Women vs Man Utd Women live stream is set to attract a large crowd to Stamford Bridge. If you can't make it, read on to find out how to watch it from anywhere.

Chelsea Women vs Man Utd Women free live stream

Soccer fans in England can watch the Chelsea Women vs Man Utd Women WSL clash for FREE on BBC iPlayer. Fans in New Zealand are also lucky because the game is going to be streamed for FREE on TVNZ Plus.

But what if you're based in England or New Zealand but aren't at home to catch the Chelsea Women vs Man Utd Women live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch the Chelsea Women vs Man Utd Women live stream wherever you are

As you'll read below, the Chelsea Women vs Man Utd Women live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual streaming service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch the Chelsea Women vs Man Utd Women live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Chelsea Women vs Man Utd Women live stream on Paramount Plus. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 without ads with the Paramount Plus and Showtime plane, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

If you already use the services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Chelsea Women vs Man Utd Women live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. For $11.99 per month, get ad-free access to Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight plus access to live streams of your local CBS channel and the Showtime catalogue.

How to watch the Chelsea Women vs Man Utd Women live stream in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy every single minute of Chelsea Women vs Man Utd Women without spending a penny. That's because the match will be broadcast and streaming for FREE.

The full game will be televised via the BBC with an online stream available on BBC iPlayer so you can watch every single dramatic moment without needing a streaming service subscription or having to pay a box office fee.

You can also stream many WSL matches for free via the FA Player. However, Chelsea Women vs Man Utd Women is not one of those matches.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Chelsea Women vs Man Utd Women live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Chelsea Women vs Man Utd Women live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch Chelsea Women vs Man Utd Women on Sportsnet and the broadcaster's SN Now streaming service.

A Sportsnet subscription starts at CA$19.99 per month and provides access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There's also an annual subscription that works out at CA$14.99 per month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Chelsea Women vs Man Utd Women live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Chelsea Women vs Man Utd Women live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Chelsea Women vs Man Utd Women live stream on Optus Sport, which also has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Chelsea Women vs Man Utd Women live stream in New Zealand

TVNZ is showing Chelsea Women vs Man Utd Women for FREE in New Zealand, with kick off set for at 1.30am NZDT on Monday, December 11. That means you can live stream Chelsea Women vs Man Utd Women on TVNZ Plus, which is also completely free to use.