Wolves vs Burnley live stream: How to watch Premier League game online and on TV, team news

The Wolves vs Burnley live stream sees the visitors attempt to secure successive Premier League victories for the first time this season when they travel to Molineux to face a side that is hoping to respond after defeat at the weekend — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN.

Wolves vs Burnley live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Wolves vs Burnley live stream takes place today (Tuesday, December 5).

► Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT / 6:30 a.m. AEDT (Dec 6).

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV / FuboTV

• U.K. — Amazon Prime (free trial)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Wolves find themselves 13th in the league with just 15 points from their 14 EPL games this season, but these stats don’t tell the full story. Gary O’Neill’s side have been on the wrong end of some shocking decisions from officials that have cost them dearly. They could easily be much higher up the table and have been particularly impressive against the top clubs, beating Man City and Tottenham and securing a draw with Newcastle.

The West Midlander fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat at league leaders Arsenal at the weekend and will hope to respond with a home win. It may not be an easy task, however, as Burnley enter the game full of confidence after securing a thumping 5-0 victory over fellow strugglers Sheffield United. Manager Vincent Kompany will have been delighted to see his side keep a clean sheet and showcase the attacking talent that saw them light up the Championship last season.

Here's how they line up:

Wolves: Bentley, Semedo, Kilman, Dawson, Toti, Bueno, Lemina, Sarabia, Gomes, Cunha, Hwang.

Burnley: Trafford, Vitinho, O'Shea, Ekdal, Taylor, Larsen, Berge, Brownhill, Koleosho, Rodriguez, Amdouni.

Can the Clarets climb up the table or will Wolves get back to winning ways? You can find out, because we will tell you how to watch it from anywhere. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Wolves vs Burnley live stream wherever you are

The Wolves vs Burnley live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and still want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling TV or another service to watch the game.

How to watch the Wolves vs Burnley live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Wolves vs Burnley live stream on USA Network and on the NBC Sports website with a valid login. The USA Network is available with most cable TV packages.

Not got cable? For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Wolves vs Burnley live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA Network. New users often get 50% off their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch the Wolves vs Burnley live stream in the U.K.

This season, Amazon Prime Video is broadcasting 20 Premier League games in the U.K. and the Wolves vs Burnley live stream is one of them. The full match will be streamed live exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers and can be watched on any device that offers the Amazon Prime Video app.

Prime Video is available as part of the Amazon Prime membership, which costs £8.99 per month or £95 annually for an individual. You can also sign-up for Prime Video on its own for £5.99 per month. New Prime subscribers get a free 30-day trial.

If you’re outside the U.K. but have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can still watch the Wolves vs Burnley live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Wolves vs Burnley live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Wolves vs Burnley live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Wolves vs Burnley live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Wolves vs Burnley live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Wolves vs Burnley live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Wolves vs Burnley live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month, or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.