Where to buy Lysol wipes: These retailers still have stock

Lysol wipes are flying off store shelves. After the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommended Lysol products in its list of the best coronavirus cleaning products, Lysol wipes have become extremely difficult to find in-stores and online.

And with President Trump declaring a national emergency, consumers are likely to bulk-buy all the Lysol cleaners they can find. So you might be wondering where to buy Lysol cleaning wipes. We're rounding up as many online stores that still have stock of Lysol wipes and other Lysol cleaning products.

As you shop online, there are a few things worth pointing out. First, stores like Walmart, Target, Publix, and Kroger are placing limitations on the number of wipes and hand sanitizers that people can buy.

"We have authorized our store managers to manage their inventory, including the discretion to limit sales quantities on items that are in unusually high demand," said Walmart in an online statement.

Amazon is generally sold out of many Lysol cleaning products. However, if you're a Prime member — we recommend shopping their Prime Pantry section. We've noticed that it has slightly better stock of not only Lysol clesning products, but other brands as well. Plus, you get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Other retailers like Staples and Office Depot also have varying stock of Lysol wipes.

