Where to buy hair clippers now: These retailers have stock

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing everyone to become a lot more resourceful. Distilleries are making hand sanitizer, Dyson is making ventilators, and many people are now cutting their own hair.

So if you've been wondering where to buy hair clippers right now, you've come to the right place. We're listing all the online retailers where you can buy hair clippers. The good news is that there's still a lot of stock at all different price points.

Best Buy, Newegg, and Bed Bath & Beyond are just a few of the stores with healthy stock of hair clippers. In general, you'll want to look for clippers that come with multiple attachments. The latter will let you shave everything from your head to your sideburns.

Vivitar Cordless Hair Cutting Kit: for $15 @ Newegg

At $15.99, the Vivitar Cordless Hair Cutting Kit is the least-expensive hair clipper kit we've seen. It includes two standard length guide combs.

Barbasol Men's Grooming Set: for $20 @ Macy's

The battery-operated (batteries not included) Barbasol Men's Grooming Set includes an ear/nose trimmer (AA battery) and a body/beard trimmer (2 AA batteries).

Braun 7-in-1 Dry Hair Trimmer: $29 @ Best Buy

The Braun 7-in-1 Dry Hair Trimmer is an inexpensive hair clipper for for the beard, face, and head. The battery provides up to 80 minutes of uninterrupted grooming time and comes with a smart plug charger. A Gillette Fusion5 ProGlide razor is also included to ensure a close shave.

Philips Norelco MG3760 Multigroom: for $29 @ Best Buy

The Philips Norelco MG3760 Multigroom Series 3000 features 13 attachments that let you tend to your face, head, nose, and ears. It provides 70 minutes of cordless uses after a 5-minute charge.

Conair Custom Styler Clipper Trimmer: $47 @ Staples

The Conair 2-in-1 Custom Styler Clipper Trimmer has two blades with nine comb attachments. The trimmer includes 5 taper controls, scissors, oil, and cleaning brush.

Panasonic All-in-One Trimmer: $79 @ Best Buy

The Panasonic All-in-One Trimmer can shave your hair, beard, body hair, and more. It has 39 built-in settings from 0.5mm to 20mm. It won two Men's Health grooming awards in 2015 an 2017.