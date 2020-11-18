Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT — check US and UK stock here

AMD's mainstream next-generation RDNA 2 graphics cards have been released, ushering in a pair of GPUs that look to tackle the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070. Much like the Nvidia cards, stock for the new Radeon cards is flying off the shelves, so be prepared to go hunting to secure a new GPU from Team Red.

But Tom's Guide has got your back with our where to buy guide aimed at helping you secure the Radeon RX 6800 XT in both the U.S. and the U.K.

Stock of the Radeon RX 6800 XT is highly limited. So make sure to check back with these retailers and this page to be in with the best chance of getting hold of one of AMD's next-gen graphics cards.

Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT in the U.S.

Radeon RX 6800 XT: $649.99 at AMD

Naturally AMD is selling the Radeon RX 6800 XT. But at the time of writing its out of stock. View Deal

Radeon RX 6800 XT: sold out at Amazon

Amazon did have some third-party versions of the RX 6800 XT available but they are also sold out. But it has a landing page for the new GPUs, so best check back with that for any stock updates. View Deal

Radeon RX 6800 XT: $649 at Best Buy

Best Buy's stock of third-party Radeon RX 6800 XT cards are marked as coming soon. Make sure to check back with the site to see when new stock arrives.

View Deal

Radeon RX 6800 XT: $649 at Newegg

Newegg has a suite of Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics cards available. Unfortunately, they're all sold out at the moment. View Deal

Radeon RX 6800 XT: will be sold at B&H

B&H has said it will sell the new Radeon RX 6800 XT but it doesn't knew when it will have stock available. Make sure to check back with it in case the stock suddenly goes live. View Deal

Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT in the U.K.

Radeon RX 6800 XT: £679.99 at Overclockers

Overclockers has very limited stock and third-party takes on the Radeon RX 6800 XT will be available to pre-order on November 25. So be prepared to wait a bit to get your hands on the new Radeon card. View Deal

Radeon RX 6800 XT: available at Scan

Scan has a pair of third-party Radeon RX 6800 XT cards on its books. However, they don't appear to be available yet, so either stock sold our very fast or the retailer is waiting stock to sell. View Deal