AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT price, release date, specs and more

At long last, AMD has taken the wraps off of its long-awaited Radeon RX 6000 series of graphics cards. And the new Radeon RX 6800 XT just might prove to be the most popular of the bunch, offering impressive 4K gaming power that can hold its own with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 for a lower price.

Powered by AMD's new RDNA 2 architecture, the RX 6800 XT (along with the cheaper RTX 6800 and flagship RX 6900 XT) is one of AMD's biggest GPU releases yet, delivering key features such as DirectX Raytracing and variable rate shading for some of the most immersive PC gaming yet. Here's everything you need to know about this new AMD powerhouse, including its price, release date and specs.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT price

The Radeon RX 6800 XT will cost $649. That makes it a little pricier than the starting $579 RX 6800, but much more attainable than the beastly, $999 RX 6900 XT.

The RX 6800 XT also slightly undercuts the $699 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, which is its closest Nvidia competitor in terms of specs and performance.

The Radeon RX 6800 XT is currently slated to release on November 18 alongside the standard RX 6800. If you want the more powerful 6900 XT, you'll have to wait until December 8.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT specs and performance

The RX 6800 XT brings a number of big upgrades to the mix, promising up to 54 percent more performance-per-watt compared to the last-gen RX 5700 XT card. Like the RTX 3080, this GPU is designed to deliver consistent 4K gaming at a smooth 60 frames per second.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Specs AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon™ RX 6900 XT Compute units 60 72 80 GDDR6 RAM 16GB 16GB 16GB Game Clock 1,815 MHz 2,015 MHz 2,015 MHz Boost Clock Up to 2,105 MHz Up to 2,250 MHz Up to 2,250 MHz Memory Interface 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Infinity Cache 128MB 128MB 128MB

Key RX 6000 series features include DirectX Raytracing support, which allows for immersive real-time lighting, shadows and reflection and brings the Radeon GPU family up to speed with Nvidia's RTX cards. Developers can also tap into AMD FidelityFX for balancing fidelity and framerate, and Variable Rate Shading (VRS), which dynamically adjusts in-game shading to boost performance with minimal expense to visuals.

If you're wondering how the RX 6800 XT will hold up during real-world gaming, Nvidia says to expect up to 84 frames per second for Gears 5 running at 4K and Ultra settings. According to benchmarks shared by AMD, the 6800 XT holds its own with the RTX 3080 in most modern titles, and even surpasses it in games like Battlefield V and Forza Horizon 4.

That bodes well for AMD's new series of graphics cards — especially since many of them undercut the competition from Nvidia.