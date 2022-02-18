West Ham vs Newcastle live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The West Ham vs Newcastle live stream could have a big impact on both the fight to qualify for the Champions League and the relegation battle. The home side are looking to move back into the top 4 with a victory, which the Magpies are hoping to continue their current five-game unbeaten streak.

West Ham vs Newcastle live stream, date, time, channels The West Ham vs Newcastle live stream takes place Saturday, February 19.

► Time 12.30 p.m. GMT / 7.30 a.m. ET / 5.30 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

If you’d told a West Ham fan prior to the start of the season that at this point in the campaign they’d be challenging for the coveted Champions League spots, they’d scarcely have believed you. Yet, the mood around the club has turned slightly frosty in recent weeks after a string of disappointing results.

The passionate Hammers fanbase are by no means starting to turn on the players or manager David Moyes, but the atmosphere around the London Stadium is a little nervous right now. After only a single win in their last four games, West Ham could really do with taking three points here to get their European challenge back on track.

The good news for Moyes is that he has more or less a full squad to choose from this weekend. Angelo Ogbonna is a long-term absentee and Arthur Masuaku is a doubt, but otherwise West Ham look particularly strong on paper. Expect the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio to fancy their chances against a Newcastle defence that have conceded the third-most goals in the league.

However, Newcastle no longer look like the team that lost 2-4 when these sides met at St James’ Park on the opening day of the season. After a slow start to the Eddie Howe era, the side looks transformed with fresh confidence and a glut of new January signings adding some much-needed quality.

The Magpies are unbeaten in five EPL games, and have won each of their last three matches. However, things aren’t running entirely smoothly up in the North East. The club confirmed this week that right back Kieran Trippier suffered a foot fracture last weekend against Aston Villa and will be out for the foreseeable future. His absence will be significant; he’s quickly become a real leader at the club, both on and off the pitch.

This rejuvenated Newcastle side look like they could give anyone a game right now, nevertheless the odds would suggest they are unlikely to come away from West London with any of the spoils.

How to watch Premier League 21/22 — live stream every game

NFL live stream: How to watch every 2021 NFL game online

A victory is badly needed for the home side, but will West Ham United manage to claim it? Find out by watching the West Ham vs Newcastle live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. And make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the West Ham vs Newcastle live stream wherever you are

The West Ham vs Newcastle live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the West Ham vs Newcastle live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the West Ham vs Newcastle live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the West Ham vs Newcastle live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the West Ham vs Newcastle live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the West Ham vs Newcastle live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the West Ham vs Newcastle live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

BT Sport has the West Ham vs Newcastle live stream in the U.K., one of 52 games it will be showing this season.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the West Ham vs Newcastle live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the West Ham vs Newcastle live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the West Ham vs Newcastle live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the West Ham vs Newcastle live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the West Ham vs Newcastle live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.