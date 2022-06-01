We just tested Samsung's first QD-OLED TV — and the results will surprise you

The Samsung S95B OLED TV — Samsung’s first OLED in nearly a decade and one of the first-ever QD-OLED TVs — remains one of this year’s most intriguing TVs. Coming in 55- and 65-inch configurations, it promised all the perks of OLED panels plus the brightness and color capabilities of the company’s Quantum Dot technology. Hence the name, QD-OLED.

But does QD-OLED deliver? We just ran our series of benchmark tests on the Samsung S95B OLED TV to gauge and color reproduction, picture accuracy and maximum brightness, among other key indicators we look for in the best TVs.

We’ll admit, we had high expectations given the simultaneous launch of Sony’s first QD-OLED (using Samsung’s panel, but powered by Sony’s Bravia processor) and LG’s second-generation attempt at OLED evo. Now that we’ve tested two of this year’s headlining sets, the LG G2 OLED TV and Samsung S95B OLED TV, we have a sense of how QD-OLED performs. And how it stacks up against OLED evo.

Samsung S95B OLED TV vs. LG G2 OLED TV: Results at a glance

Samsung S95B OLED TV vs. LG G2 OLED TV Samsung S95B OLED TV LG G2 OLED TV Model number Samsung QN65S95BAF LG OLED65G2PUA Delta-E (lower is better) 1.9 1.3 Rec. 709 99.9% 131.6% Max brightness 501.3 nits 590.5 nits

Samsung QD-OLED vs LG OLED evo: Color accuracy and reproduction

When comparing TV test results, we look primarily at color reproduction, picture accuracy and maximum brightness. These benchmarks help inform our anecdotal viewing experience, letting us know which TVs might perform better (or worse) than others in a similar price range or place in the respective company’s TV lineup.

In terms of color accuracy, the S95B OLED TV tested a Delta-E accuracy score of 1.9. Any result of 2.0 or less is good, with lower scores being more accurate. This means the color being displayed on-screen closely matches what the human eye should receive. The LG G2 earned a better 1.3 score, though, which means that it’s the more accurate of the two.

The LG G2 also beat the S95B OLED TV in producing a wider color gamut — 131.6% of the Rec 709 color space. This surpasses the basic color standard by a significant margin, though scoring higher than 100% is common for the best OLED TVs.

Comparatively, the S95B OLED TV produced 99.9% of the Rec 709 color space, making us wonder if this set’s technology is more heavily LED than OLED. 99.9% is as perfect as it gets for an LED TV, though lackluster for an OLED TV. (Here's more on the difference between QLED vs. OLED TVs.)

What our testing shows, at this point at least, is that QD-OLED isn’t as good at producing as accurate or vivid colors as LG’s OLED evo TVs.

Samsung QD-OLED vs. OLED evo: Brightness

Max brightness is perhaps the test we anticipated most, since QD-OLED claims excellent brightness abilities we don’t usually see with OLED. OLED TVs don’t get as bright as the best QLED TVs, since making millions of self-emissive pixels brighter can dilute color volume and cause the dreaded OLED burn-in.

But by boosting brightness with quantum dots and eliminating the white subpixel in the OLED pixel, QD-OLED should be brighter than OLED, right? That's what we thought we’d see in our test results, but the numbers tell a complicated story.

The Samsung S95B OLED TV reached a max brightness of 501.3 nits in Dynamic mode. That’s actually impressive for an OLED TV, and brighter than many OLED TVs we’ve tested. The exception is the LG G2 OLED evo TV, which is the best LG TV in terms of brightness yet. Reaching 590.5 nits when set to Vivid mode in a 10% window, it offered a 40% increase in brightness compared to last year’s LG G1 OLED TV.

So the Samsung S95B OLED TV’s QD-OLED panel is beat out by this year’s updated LG OLED evo panel, which employs a new heat dissipation system to manage brightness. But the S95B OLED TV scored higher here than the first OLED evo TV, and again, 500 nits is still great for an OLED TV. But it’s average compared to LEDs and many of the best Samsung TVs. Expect more on how Samsung QD-OLED performed differently from Samsung Neo QLED soon.

Samsung QD-OLED vs LG OLED evo: Which wins?

There are several factors that go into scoring a TV besides the tested picture performance. We also consider value, design, interface, audio quality and the remote control in our star ratings. That’s why it’s not so simple to crown a winner between the Samsung S95B OLED TV and LG G2 OLED TV. But when we boil it down to the central technology, LG OLED evo beats Samsung QD-OLED. At least it does this year. It’s safe to expect Samsung’s next QD-OLED to up the ante.