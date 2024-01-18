How to watch World Indoor Bowls Championships 2024: live stream Rednall vs Forrest final

The 2024 World Indoor Bowls Championships is heating up, with five-time singles champion Katherine Rednall up against two-time winner Julie Forrest in the women's singles final today, Thursday January 18.

You can watch the 2024 World Indoor Bowls Championships live online and for free on YouTube globally, and on BBC iPlayer in the U.K.. Read on and we'll show you how to watch World Indoor Bowls Championships from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

2024 World Indoor Bowls Championships live streams: TV schedule, dates 2024 World Indoor Bowls Championships live streams run from Friday (Jan. 5) to Sunday (Jan. 21).

► Venue: Potters Resorts Hopton-on-Sea, Norfolk, U.K.

► Time: Play typically starts at 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. GMT / 9 p.m. AEDT

► U.S. — YouTube (FREE)

► U.K. — BBC iPlayer (FREE)

Stowmarket saxophonist Rednall is the most successful woman in World Indoor Bowls Championships history, having also bagged a mixed pairs title, while Scottish sensation Forrest has two mixed pairs championships to her name.

Rednall vs Forrest headlines Thursday's action at Potters Resorts, which also sees a concluding triple-header of second-round men's clashes, before the quarter-finals get underway tomorrow.

Michael Stepney's face-off with five-time men's singles champion Paul Foster has been given top billing, with the winner set to take on either Nick Brett or Billy Mellors on Friday.

Here's how to watch a 2024 World Indoor Bowls Championships live stream online from anywhere.

Order of play

(All times ET)

Thursday, January 18

5 a.m. - Alex Marshall vs Martin Kreft

7 a.m. - Katherine Rednall vs Julie Forrest

Followed by - Nick Brett vs Billy Mellors

2:30 p.m. - Michael Stepney vs Paul Foster

FREE World Indoor Bowls Championships live streams

The 2024 World Indoor Bowls Championships is being live streamed for free on the World Bowls Tour YouTube channel worldwide.

But what if you're based in one of those countries but aren't at home to catch that free World Indoor Bowls Championships coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch the bowls for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

World Indoor Bowls Championships live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a World Indoor Bowls Championships live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there during the event?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. As long as you have an internet connection.

How to watch World Indoor Bowls Championships live streams in the U.S.

If you're in the U.S., you can watch the 2024 World Indoor Bowls Championships for free on YouTube.

Play typically begins at 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT each morning, though the late sessions start at a friendlier 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT and 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

How to watch World Indoor Bowls Championships live streams in the U.K.

As well as YouTube, the 2024 World Indoor Bowls Championships are being broadcast on free-to-air BBC Two and the Red Button in the U.K..

Every session will be also available to stream live and on catch-up in the U.K. on BBC iPlayer. It's totally FREE to view, provided you have a TV licence of course.

BBC iPlayer is available on pretty much any streaming device you can think of, including web browsers and through its smartphone app.

How to watch World Indoor Bowls Championships live streams in Canada

Bowls fans in Canada can watch the 2024 World Indoor Bowls Championships free on the BWF TV YouTube channel.

Play typically begins at 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT each morning, though the late sessions start at a friendlier 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT and 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

How to watch World Indoor Bowls Championships live streams in Australia

The 2024 World Indoor Bowls Championships are being shown for free in Australia on YouTube.

Play typically begins at 9 p.m. ET each night, though the late sessions start at a much trickier 11 p.m. and 4 a.m..

