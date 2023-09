Tottenham vs Sheffield Utd live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Tottenham vs Sheffield Utd live stream will see one of the league’s early pacesetters face a side who have yet to taste victory this season — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN .

Tottenham vs Sheffield Utd live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Tottenham vs Sheffield Utd live stream takes place on Saturday (Sept. 16).

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEDT (Sep. 17)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The mood in the Spurs fanbase could hardly be better right now. Under new manager Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham look reborn and the dour mood that infected the club last season has been banished. That's because Spurs have been excellent on the pitch as of late. The North London side are undefeated in their first four EPL games with three wins including an impressive victory over Man Utd and a dismantling of newly-promoted Burnley just before the international break. The loss of Harry Kane has barely been felt as newcomers James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and Guglielmo Vicario have already endeared themselves to the Spurs faithful.

It’s been a much tougher start to the new Premier League season for Sheffield Utd. A tumultuous summer that saw the Blades lose key players including Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye has been followed by a string of disappointing results, including three defeats to kick off the campaign. The side’s solitary point came from a scrappy draw with Everton, which did little to suggest that Sheffield Utd possess the quality to remain in this division longer than a single season. The prospect of a trip to London to face a rejuvenated Spurs team could hardly be less welcome right now.

On paper, this match has a convincing home win written all over it, but perhaps Sheffield Utd could spring a surprise on Spurs. After all, soccer can be seriously unpredictable. You’ll want to watch a Tottenham vs Sheffield Utd live stream to see how this one plays out, and we've got all the details you need down below.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Sheffield Utd live stream wherever you are

The Tottenham vs Sheffield Utd live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Sheffield Utd live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Tottenham vs Sheffield Utd live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Tottenham vs Sheffield Utd live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like The Office, Suits, Law & Order and Real Housewives.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Sheffield Utd live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Tottenham vs Sheffield Utd live stream in the U.K. That's because the match has not been picked to be shown on TV.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video will broadcast 20 matches including the Boxing Day schedule.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Sheffield Utd live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Tottenham vs Sheffield Utd live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 40% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Sheffield Utd live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Tottenham vs Sheffield Utd live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Sheffield Utd live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Tottenham vs Sheffield Utd live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.