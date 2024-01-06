Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham live stream: How to watch the FA Cup third round online

The Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham live stream sees the League One hosts hoping to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time in four years when they face League Two Wrexham on Sunday. You can watch from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham live stream takes place on Sunday, January 7.

► Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 8)

• FREE — BBC iPlayer (UK)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

When a Ryan Bowman hat-trick secured a 3-2 win over Notts County and a place in the third round of the FA Cup, Shrewsbury went on to lose their next four league games. However, they got back to winning ways on New Year’s Day and boss Matthew Taylor will be hoping for another victory.

The Shrews have a good record in the FA Cup and find themselves in the third round for the seventh straight season. They also have good memories from the last time they played Wrexham when a 3-0 victory in 2007 all but condemned the Welsh club to relegation from the Football League.

But this is a new-look Wrexham side who have been on the rise ever since being taken over by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in 2020. Currently third in League Two, they have won four of their last five games, scoring 12 goals in the process and conceding on just four occasions.

Can Phil Parkinson’s side cause an upset? Below, we'll show you how to watch Wrexham online, including the Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham live stream.

How to watch the Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham live stream wherever you are

The Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another service and watch the game.

Watch Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham for free

How to watch the Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham live stream for FREE in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. can watch the Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham on BBC iPlayer. This is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Watch Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham around the world

How to watch the Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, starring Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenny, as well as the Disney Star Wars library.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham live stream on Sportsnet which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Now, you will need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There is also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus including the Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham live stream. The streaming service is AU$9.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.