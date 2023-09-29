How to watch Ryder Cup: Live stream USA vs Europe golf free online

When the USA won the 43rd Ryder Cup by a record 19-9 margin two years ago, it seemed to signal the beginning of a new era of American dominance in the biennial event. But it was not to be, and Team USA have not won in Europe for 30 years. Can they beat the odds at this year's Ryder Cup in Rome?

Ryder Cup 2023 streaming options, TV channels The Ryder Cup 2023 starts on Friday (Sept. 29) and finishes on Sunday (Oct. 1).

► Current score: USA 0-4 Europe.

• FREE LIVE STREAM — RaiPlay (Italy)

• U.S. — Watch on NBC / Golf Channel via Sling or Fubo, or on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

And lo in came to pass - well at least on the opening morning. For the first time ever Europe whitewashed the opening session of the Ryder Cup, winning the four foursomes matches 4-0. However there are 28 points to played for over the three days, with four more points available in Friday's fourball matches.

US Ryder Cup team: Sam Burns; Patrick Cantlay; Wyndham Clark; Rickie Fowler; Brian Harman; Max Homa; Brooks Koepka; Collin Morikawa; Xander Schauffele; Scottie Scheffler; Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Europe Ryder Cup team: Ludvig Aberg; Matt Fitzpatrick; Tommy Fleetwood; Tyrrell Hatton; Nicolai Højgaard; Viktor Hovland; Shane Lowry; Robert MacIntyre; Rory McIlroy; Jon Rahm; Justin Rose and Sepp Straka.

Whatever happens, make sure your eyeballs stay glued to the Ryder Cup live stream. There's even a free-to-air option in Italy. Full details of how to watch the Ryder Cup 2023 from anywhere just below...

Ryder Cup schedule – Day 1 foursomes

Ist match: Justin Thomas. & Jordan Spieth vs Viktor Hovland & Tyrrell Hatton

2nd match: Scottie Scheffler & Brooks Koepka vs Jon Rahm & Nicolai Højgaard

3rd match: Max Homa & Wyndham Clark vs Robert MacIntyre & Justin Rose

4th match: Collin Morikawa & Xander Schauffele vs Rory McIlroy & Matt Fitzpatrick

Free Ryder Cup 2023 live stream

Watch the 2023 Ryder Cup live stream for FREE

Good news! Viewers in Italy, the host nation, can watch the 2023 Ryder Cup for FREE on Rai Sport and the RaiPlay streaming service. Coverage will also be available on Sky Italia.

All times CET:

Friday, September 29: 6:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Rai Sport)

Saturday, September 30: 10:20 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Rai Sport)

Sunday, October 1: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Rai Sport)

Travelling outside Italy this week? Use a VPN to watch RaiPlay from anywhere in the world. Details just below...

Watch the 2023 Ryder Cup from anywhere in the world

Ryder Cup 2023 live streams around the world

How to watch the 2023 Ryder Cup live stream in the US

In the US, the Peacock (from $5.99/month) streaming service will be showing one match from each of the five sessions. The Golf Channel will also be broadcasting from Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

If you already have the Golf Channel as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set. If not, try a cord-cutting TV service such as Fubo (from $74.99/month) or Sling Blue with Sports Extra (from $51/month) to watch the Golf Channel.

All times ET:

Friday, September 29: 1.30am-12pm (USA Network)

Saturday, September 30: 1.30am-3am (USA Network); 3am-12pm (NBC)

Sunday, October 1: 5.30am-1pm (NBC)

In addition to showing the Ryder Cup 2023 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of originals and licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like Yellowstone, Law and Order, the Real Housewives and more.

If you love sports, you'll want to check out Fubo . It's got a 7-day free trial, so you don't need to pay up front, and features dozens of channels including CBS, ESPN and the Golf Channel.

Sling TV is one of the best values among cable alternatives. The Sling Blue package comes with 30-plus channels in the lineup, including NBC (in select markets). You'll need the Sports Extra add-on to get the Golf Channel, though.

How to watch the 2023 Ryder Cup live stream in the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports channels in HD for just £27 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

For those in the UK without Sky Sports, fans will be able to watch highlights of each day's play that evening on the BBC. The first day's highlights will be shown on BBC Two at 8.30pm-10pm on Friday, September 29.

All times BST

Friday, September 29: 6am-7.30pm (Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event)

Saturday, September 30: 6am-7.30pm (Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday, October 1: 9am-9pm (Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event)

How to watch the 2023 Ryder Cup live stream in Canada

The block of TSN channels will be all Canadian golf fans need to get watch a 2023 Ryder Cup live stream.

If you want to watch the whole thing, a subscription to TSN Direct might make sense especially as you can currently you can get it up with some good deals.

French-language coverage will also air on RDS.

How to watch the 2023 Ryder Cup live stream in Australia

As ever in Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports. Not only can you watch the action from Rome here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events, LPGA and the Majors.

It also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some of its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also good value at either $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home if they use a VPN to watch their Ryder Cup live stream of choice.

All times AEST

Friday, September 29: 3.30pm-2am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Saturday, September 30: 3.30pm-2am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Sunday, October 1: 8.30pm-3am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Ryder Cup 2023 schedule

Day 1 - Friday September 29: 4 x foursomes (1st session) then 4 x fourballs (2nd session)

Day 2 - Saturday September 30: 4 x foursomes (3rd session) then 4 x fourballs (4th session)

Day 3 - Sunday October 1: 12 x singles (5th session)

2023 Ryder Cup results

1st session: foursomes:

Scottie Scheffler & Sam Burns lost to Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton 4&3

Max Homa & Brian Harman lost to Vitor Hovland & Ludvig Aberg 4&3

Rickie Fowler & Collin Morikawa lost to Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka 2&1

Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay lost to Rory McIlroy & Tommy Fleetwood 2&1

Ryder Cup format

The Ryder Cup is split into three types of matchplay contest: Foursomes, fourballs and singles.

In the foursomes, each team of two takes it in turns to hit a stroke, and the side with the lowest score for each hole wins. The side with the most holes at the end of the round wins one point towards the overall score.

In the fourballs, the two pairs each play their own ball, with the best score overall winning the hole. Again, there's one point up for grabs in each game.

In the singles, players from each side compete in standard matchplay format, with the lowest score winning the hole and one point again available for winning the most holes.

That gives a total of 28 points, meaning each side needs 14 1/2 points to win the Ryder Cup outright.