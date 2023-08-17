Nottm Forest vs Sheffield Utd live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Nottm Forest vs Sheffield Utd live stream offers a Friday night feast of football as these two winless sides go in search of their first three points of the Premier League 23/24 season — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Nottm Forest vs Sheffield Utd live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Nottm Forest vs Sheffield Utd live stream takes place on Friday (Aug. 18).

► Time: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST / 4:45 a.m. AEST (Aug. 19)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

A trip to Arsenal is never an easy way to begin the new Premier League campaign, but Nottm Forest will be hoping their defeat at the Emirates last weekend isn't a sign of the dreaded 'Second Season Syndrome'. Eddie Nketiah opened the scoring, but it was Bukayo Saka's sublime second that gave Forest a mountain to climb, with little in the way of attacking threat until Taiwo Awoniyi's 83rd minute strike set up a nervy finish in north London. Can Steve Cooper's side put in a better performance back back on home turf?

Sheffield Utd's first game back in the Premier League also ended in defeat last weekend, with Odsonne Edouard's 49th-minute goal securing Crystal Palace all three points at Bramall Lane. Manager Paul Heckingbottom has made no secret of the fact that his squad will need strengthening if they're to be competitive this season, particularly with Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge both leaving, but it's games like this one on Friday that the Blades will be targeting for a much-needed three points.

The Nottm Forest vs Sheffield Utd live stream is an intriguing clash that could have a huge impact come the end of the season. Make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Sheffield Utd live stream wherever you are

The Nottm Forest vs Sheffield Utd live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling TV or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Sheffield Utd live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Nottm Forest vs Sheffield Utd live streams on USA and the NBC Sports website with a valid login. USA is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Nottm Forest vs Sheffield Utd live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Sheffield Utd live stream in the UK

Unfortunately, there is no Nottm Forest vs Sheffield Utd live stream in the U.K. This match is not being broadcast live in the country.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video will broadcast 20 matches including the Boxing Day schedule.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Sheffield Utd live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Nottm Forest vs Sheffield Utd live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

For just CAN$24.99 a month, you'll get access to the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Sheffield Utd live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Nottm Forest vs Sheffield Utd live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Sheffield Utd live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Nottm Forest vs Sheffield Utd live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.