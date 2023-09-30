Nottm Forest vs Brentford live stream: How to watch Premier League game

Two clubs desperate to reinforce their Premier League status meet at the City Ground this weekend, with the home team looking to add to their two league wins and the Bees hoping to end a very average string of results. If watching a Nottm Forest vs Brentford live stream sounds like the perfect way to spend your Sunday, it's easy to watch from anywhere using a VPN.

Nottm Forest vs Brentford live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Nottm Forest vs Brentford live stream takes place on Sunday, Oct. 1

► Time: Time: 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST / 12 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 2)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Forest's sophomore year back in the top flight is a chance to establish themselves once more as one of the country's biggest clubs, and they've given a decent account of themselves so far amidst a tough set of opening fixtures. Following narrow one-goal losses at Arsenal and Man Utd, they stunned Chelsea at Stamford Bridge 1-0.

Steve Cooper has a largely full squad to pick from for Sunday's game. Nuno Tavares went off with a knock in Forest's respectable 2-0 loss at Man City last weekend, so he may have some rejigging to do in defence. But otherwise, he should be able to name his preferred XI a the City Ground.

After two enchanted Premier League seasons, it's been hard graft for The Bees so far this term. They haven't won a game in over a month and went down limply 3-1 at home to a troubled Everton last time out. Thomas Frank has an enormous pool of goodwill on his side in West London, but questions will start to be asked if they don't start picking up points soon.

Three points on Sunday should see them bounce back towards the top half of the table that they made their home last season. Bryan Mbeumo's four league goals so far — already a match for the total he bagged in 2022/23 — has at least helped dampen the effect of Ivan Toney's betting ban.

To find out who takes the points, we have all the details you need of how to watch a Nottm Forest vs Brentford live stream in different parts of the world. And if you want to watch any other games this weekend or across the season, our general guide to watch Premier League live streams is the place to go.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Brentford live stream wherever you are

As you'll read below, the Nottm Forest vs Brentford live stream will be shown on a variety of paid-for TV channels around the world. But if you're not in your home country when this EPL game is on, you'll find that your usual streaming service is blocked if you try to watch it overseas.

To get around this, you'll need a VPN (virtual private network), The best VPNs let you get around geo-restrictions and watch streams as if you were back in your home country.

The very best of the best is ExpressVPN, which combines fantastic speeds with reassuring ease-of-use and security smarts.

ExpressVPN is top of the VPN league, with our testing showing it to be a speedy, reliable and secure piece of software. There are servers based in 160 locations across 94 countries worldwide, with 24/7 customer service in case you run into any difficulties.

Using a VPN is as simple as 1-2-3...

1. Download and install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the best you can get right now.

2. Choose your server location. So if you're overseas but want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server location from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the streaming site or app you'd normally watch the game on (e.g. NBC website, Sling TV) and watch like you were back at home.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Brentford live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can tune into a Nottm Forest vs Brentford live stream on USA Network and on the NBC Sports website with a valid login. The USA Network is available with most cable TV packages.

Not got cable? Sling TV is a great value choice for cord-cutters. You'll need the Sling Blue package that starts at $40/month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Fubo is another excellent OTT option. Its Pro Plan costs $74.99/month but gives you 168 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy — plus, there's a 7-day free trial you can take advantage of. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Nottm Forest vs Brentford live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40/month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA Network.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Brentford live stream in the U.K.

You'll need a Sky Sports subscription to watch Nottm Forest vs Brentford in the U.K. The game will be shown on the Sky Sports Premier League station (with the Ryder Cup featuring on Main Event).

There are a many and varied options to get Sky Sports — it costs, for example, £20/month to add the channels to an existing Sky plan — and 4K coverage comes as standard when you sign up.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you'd sooner not splash out on a full Sky Sports package, then going for a commitment-free Now Sports Membership may be the better option. You can sign up a day at a time for £11.98 or choose a month-long membership for £34.99.

Even if you have one of the above streaming services, you'll find that Nottm Forest vs Brentford live streams will be blocked when you're abroad. To solve that issue, you could download a VPN, with ExpressVPN being the best around right now.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Brentford live stream in Canada

Specialist streaming service FuboTV is the exckusive home to Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you access to every single EPL game, as well as matches from Ligue 1 from France and Serie A and Coppa Italia from Italy. You get 63 premium channels in all, including the likes of CBC, BeIN Sports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99/month, but you can save up to 26% over the course of the year by purchasing an annual plan at $219.99.

Alternatively, FuboTV's premium plan — usually priced at $39.99/month, but currently with a $5 discount — adds an additional 20 entertainment channels (including Global TV, Disney Channel, Cartoon Network, etc), the ability for 4K streaming and 1,000 hours of DVR.

Canadians currently overseas can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to get around geo-restrictions and stream with Fubo as if they were back at hime.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Brentford live stream in Australia

Optus Sport once again has the rights to show English Premier league soccer Down Under. So that includes the Nottm Forest vs Brentford live stream and all other 379 games of the 2023/24 season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD/month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account without interruption.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Brentford live stream in New Zealand

To watch Nottm Forest vs Brentford live streams in New Zealand, Kiwis will need access to Sky Sport. It costs $60.98 NZD/month, or commitment-phobes can opt for a temporary Sky Sport Now service, which gives you Sky Sport channels for $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.