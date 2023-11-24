Nottm Forest v Brighton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online and for free, team news

The Nottm Forest vs Brighton live stream sees the hosts look to extend their impressive run of home form and inflict more misery on the visitors, who have failed to win any of their last six Premier League games — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN .

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 26)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The City Ground has become somewhat of a fortress for Nottm Forest this season, with the club’s home form ensuring that they are well clear of the relegation zone thanks to two wins and three draws from their five league games. An impressive 2-0 win over an in-form Aston Villa earlier this month was a particular highlight, with the Tricky Trees masterfully soaking up pressure and hitting Villa on the counter.

However, Forest will have to cope without powerful striker Taiwo Awoniyi who is set to be sidelined for a number of months through injury. This will have come as good news to the Brighton defence which has looked vulnerable in recent months. The Seagulls have struggled since conceding six to Villa and will be looking for a first league win since September 24.

Manager Roberto de Zerbi will hope his side can tighten up at the back and will be looking for more from his forwards, with Karou Mitoma, Julio Enciso and Danny Welbeck all struggling in recent weeks.

Here's how they line up:

Nottm Forest: Vlachodimos; Toffolo, Murillo, Niakhate, Aina; Mangala, Dominguez; Danilo, Gibbs-White, Elanga; Wood.

Subs: Turner, Williams, Kouyate, Hudson-Odoi, Yates, Aurier, Origi, Montiel, Boly.

Brighton: Verbruggen; Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, Lamptey; Gross, Gilmour; Adingra, Lallana, Ansu Fati; Ferguson.

Subs: Steele, Hinshelwood, Jackson, Moder, Baleba, Buonanotte, Joao Pedro, Duffus, Baker-Boaitey.

Here’s everything you need to know in order to watch a Nottm Forest vs Brighton live stream. Make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Brighton live stream wherever you are

The Nottm Forest vs Brighton live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling TV or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Brighton live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Nottm Forest vs Brighton live stream on the USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Nottm Forest vs Brighton live stream by using a VPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Brighton live stream in the U.K.

Unfortunately, there will be no Nottm Forest vs Brighton live stream in the U.K. That's because the match hasn't been picked to be shown on TV.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, the majority of which are Saturday lunchtime kick-offs. Amazon Prime Video will broadcast 20 matches including the Boxing Day schedule.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Brighton live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Nottm Forest vs Brighton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to make it look as if their streaming device is back in the great white north.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Brighton live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Nottm Forest vs Brighton live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Brighton live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Nottm Forest vs Brighton live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.