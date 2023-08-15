Man City vs Sevilla live stream: How to watch UEFA Super Cup online for free

It's time for the Man City vs Sevilla live stream in the UEFA Super Cup 2023, which pits the Champions League winners, who beat Inter Milan in June, against the seven-time Europa League kings — you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Man City vs Sevilla live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Man City vs Sevilla live stream takes place on Wednesday (Aug. 16).

► Venue: Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, Greece

► Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST / 5 a.m. AEST (Aug. 17)

• FREE LIVE STREAM — Servus TV (Austria)

• U.S. — Paramount Plus

• U.K. — TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The UEFA Super Cup presents the best against the best from the previous year. In the case of the 2023 edition, Champions League winners Man City face Europa League kings Sevilla at the Karaiskakis Stadium, the home of Greek giants Olympiacos. It's one not to be missed.

Four minutes. That's how long it took Man City to score its first goal of the Premier League 23/24 season against Burnley on Friday evening, thanks to implacable goal-bot Erling Haaland. The only irritation? A recurrence of captain Kevin De Bruyne's hamstring injury. Pep Guardiola's side won the treble last season and you have to go back to May 2022 for the last time City lost in a European competition. Jack Grealish is battling injury, as are defenders Rúben Dias and John Stones, so Josko Gvardiol could get a first start. Yet, no matter who gets the nod, the same possession obsession and constant movement will be on display from arguably the great club side in history.

Sevilla was worried about relegation when manager José Luis Mendilibar took his place in the dugout as los Nervionenses' third permanent coach of 22/23 in March. The belligerent Basque tactician inspired the Andalusians to 12th-place La Liga finish, but it was in the Europa League that Mendilibar's best work came to the fore. Sevilla knocked out Man United and Juventus, then beat José Mourinho's Roma on penalties in the ensuing final to lift a record-extending seventh title. It's been a relatively quiet summer at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, but with former loanee Loïc Badé's transfer made permanent, highly rated midfielder Djibril Sow and leading marksman Youssef En-Nesyri, this is still a strong roster.

Can Guardiola's men secure another European trophy, or will underdogs Sevilla win what would be just a second UEFA Super Cup at the seventh attempt? You’ll need to watch a Man City vs Sevilla live stream to find out. Details below.

How to watch the Man City vs Sevilla live stream for FREE

If you're lucky enough to live in Austria then you can enjoy every second of the UEFA Super Cup 2023 live stream between Man City and Sevilla for FREE. That's because the free-to-air Servus TV in Austria will be showing the match.

But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for the Man City vs Sevilla live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Austrian service, you'd select Austria from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Servus TV, Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Man City vs Sevilla live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Man City vs Sevilla live stream on Paramount Plus.

We rank Paramount Plus as one of the best streaming services, and you can sign up for just $5.99 a month – although you will see ads. If you fancy ditching the ads, you can sign up for $11.99 a month.

Alternatively, If you're a cord cutter, Fubo is another option as the game is also set to be broadcast on TUDN. The Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including CBS local channels, TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you're a subscriber but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Man City vs Sevilla live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Paramount Plus offers a library filled with content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to your local CBS live feed as well as exclusive access to UEFA Champions League matches. Binge Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. Check out the service with a 7-day free trial.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including TUDN.

How to watch the Man City vs Sevilla live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports - the rebranded name of what was BT Sport last season - has the Man City vs Sevilla live stream in the U.K.

You can get it by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus - a combo subscription allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Man City vs Sevilla live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Man City vs Sevilla live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Man City vs Sevilla live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $24.99 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform you can think of.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Man City vs Sevilla live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Man City vs Sevilla live stream on Stan. The streaming service offers a 30-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch Champions League live streams you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on — but this also includes a 7-day free trial.

Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to still access the service they already pay for.

How to watch the Man City vs Sevilla live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

New Zealanders can watch the Man City vs Sevilla live stream on Spark Sport. This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.