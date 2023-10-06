Burnley vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Burnley and Chelsea are at opposite ends of the scale in the glamor charts, but only four points separate the clubs as they prepare to meet at Turf Moor on Saturday. This will be a fascinating encounter — and you can watch Burnley vs Chelsea live from anywhere with a VPN .

Burnley vs Chelsea live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Burnley vs Chelsea live stream takes place on Saturday Oct. 7.

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEST (Oct. 8)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

It's been a good week for Chelsea, as Mykhailo Mudryk finally broke his duck and Armando Broja found the net on his first start since recovering from an ACL injury. They fired the Blues to a tension-busting victory over west London neighbors Fulham on Monday, though there have been countless false dawns at Chelsea over the past year or so.

Mauricio Pochettino's men are seven places better off in the standings, but Burnley had to open the season with a much tougher run of fixtures, and through it all Vincent Kompany kept the faith in his young players and the progressive brand of soccer that got them to the Premier League in the first place. The Chelsea hierarchy may want to take note.

You can see how this plays out with a Burnley vs Chelsea live stream, and we’ve got all the details you need down below. Make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Burnley vs Chelsea live stream wherever you are

The Burnley vs Chelsea live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Burnley vs Chelsea live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Burnley vs Chelsea live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Burnley vs Chelsea live stream by using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Can you watch the Burnley vs Chelsea live stream in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Burnley vs Chelsea live stream in the U.K. That's because the match hasn't been picked to be shown on TV.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, the majority of which are Saturday lunchtime kick-offs. Amazon Prime Video will broadcast 20 matches including the Boxing Day schedule.

How to watch the Burnley vs Chelsea live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Burnley vs Chelsea live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to make it look as if their streaming device is back in the great white north.

How to watch the Burnley vs Chelsea live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Burnley vs Chelsea live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Burnley vs Chelsea live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Burnley vs Chelsea live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.